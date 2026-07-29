Bureau Veritas raises its targets after a strong first half
Driven by accelerating organic growth in the second quarter and the energetic execution of its LEAP | 28 strategic plan, Bureau Veritas reported higher financial results for the first half of 2026. On the back of that performance and a reshaping of its portfolio, the inspection and certification specialist has raised its annual growth outlook.
In the first half of 2026, Bureau Veritas posted revenue of €3.258bn, up 2.1% on a reported basis and 5% organically. The business benefited from a clear sequential acceleration in the second quarter, delivering organic growth of 5.5%.
That momentum was accompanied by improved operating profitability, with adjusted operating profit of €506.5m, up 3.1%, and an adjusted operating margin of 15.5%, an increase of 15 basis points on a reported basis and 29 basis points at constant exchange rates. Net profit came in at €303.8m (+3.9%).
In light of the strategic refocus under way, including the planned exits from its 'Government Services' business and from Petroleum and Petrochemicals, and Coal products testing & inspections activities, Bureau Veritas has revised upward its forecasts for full-year 2026. Organic revenue growth is now expected to be in the mid to high single digits, versus mid single-digit growth previously. An improvement in the adjusted operating margin is planned, at constant exchange rates.
Bureau Veritas SA is No. 1 worldwide in providing compliance evaluation and certification services applied to the quality, safety, health, environment and social responsibility fields. The group's activity consists of inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying products, assets (buildings, industrial infrastructures, equipment, ships, etc.) and management systems (primarily ISO standards) compared to regulatory or volunteering reference standards. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- industry and infrastructures (79%): analysis and control of hygiene, safety and environment, inspection and certification of industrial equipment, verification of construction compliance, certification of management systems,
- consumer goods (12.8%);
- marine (8.6%): inspection and classification of ships.
At the end of 2025, the group owns a network of nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories worldwide.
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