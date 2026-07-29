Bureau Veritas raises its targets after a strong first half

Driven by accelerating organic growth in the second quarter and the energetic execution of its LEAP | 28 strategic plan, Bureau Veritas reported higher financial results for the first half of 2026. On the back of that performance and a reshaping of its portfolio, the inspection and certification specialist has raised its annual growth outlook.

In the first half of 2026, Bureau Veritas posted revenue of €3.258bn, up 2.1% on a reported basis and 5% organically. The business benefited from a clear sequential acceleration in the second quarter, delivering organic growth of 5.5%.



That momentum was accompanied by improved operating profitability, with adjusted operating profit of €506.5m, up 3.1%, and an adjusted operating margin of 15.5%, an increase of 15 basis points on a reported basis and 29 basis points at constant exchange rates. Net profit came in at €303.8m (+3.9%).



In light of the strategic refocus under way, including the planned exits from its 'Government Services' business and from Petroleum and Petrochemicals, and Coal products testing & inspections activities, Bureau Veritas has revised upward its forecasts for full-year 2026. Organic revenue growth is now expected to be in the mid to high single digits, versus mid single-digit growth previously. An improvement in the adjusted operating margin is planned, at constant exchange rates.