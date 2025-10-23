Bureau Veritas shares rose over 2%, following the presentation of Q3 2025 revenue of €1.58bn, up 2.3% compared to the previous year and 6.3% on an organic basis.



The testing, inspection, and certification services provider said that four key divisions drove this organic growth: Marine & Offshore (+16.2%), Construction & Infrastructure (+7.1%), Industry (+6.9%), and Certification (+5.9%).



Bureau Veritas reiterates its outlook for 2025 as a whole, including "moderate to high single-digit" organic growth in revenue, an improved adjusted operating margin at constant exchange rates, and high cash flow.



In addition, as part of its LEAP | 28 strategy, the group announced that it has signed agreements to acquire two companies in Europe: Solida in the renewable energy sector and London Building Control in the building and infrastructure market.