business.com Releases Next Installment of COVID-19 Small Business Diary Series

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today business.com , a trusted source of information for small to medium-sized business looking to start, run or grow their operations, released the latest installment of its popular small business “ COVID-19 Diaries ” series. Showcasing real stories from three small business owners as they navigate the turbulent times caused by the pandemic, each new segment details how these members of the business.com community cope with the evolving challenges of running a business during a global pandemic. For more COVID-19 business resources visit, www.business.com/covid-resources/ .



The COVID-19 Diaries Series includes:

First installment – highlights how four small business owners handled the process with the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA)’s Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loan program.

– highlights how four small business owners handled the process with the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA)’s Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loan program. Second installment – showcases how three of same entrepreneurs dealt with the loan process and waiting for funding, as they managed fears that they might have to pivot or close their businesses due to sharply declining revenues.

– showcases how three of same entrepreneurs dealt with the loan process and waiting for funding, as they managed fears that they might have to pivot or close their businesses due to sharply declining revenues. Third installment – delves deeper into these three business owners and how their lives and the lives of their employees were upended by the COVID-19 outbreak.

– delves deeper into these three business owners and how their lives and the lives of their employees were upended by the COVID-19 outbreak. Fourth Installment – features the owners discussing easing pandemic restrictions in some states across the country and whether their businesses are recovering and adapting to the "new normal.”

– features the owners discussing easing pandemic restrictions in some states across the country and whether their businesses are recovering and adapting to the "new normal.” Fifth Installment – spotlights the three entrepreneurs, each in a very different stage of recovery, as they begin planning the strategies to move their businesses into an uncertain future. One owner even grapples with the decision to shut down his business altogether if things don't improve before 2021.

The series is part of business.com 's expansive COVID-19 Business Resources section, dedicated to offering tools and recommendations for how to best weather this unexpected downturn. Featuring editorial content covering the latest news, tips and resources; plus, expert advice directly from those on the front lines, business.com is empowering small businesses nationwide to take action to save their businesses and their livelihoods.



If you are interested in discussing your own experience during the COVID-19 crisis, join our community and share your story .

