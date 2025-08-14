There was no respite in August for equity markets, which remained in excellent shape thanks to the failure of predicted economic disasters to materialize. This is probably partly thanks to Donald Trump's whisperer, Scott Bessent. The one investors listen to and, more importantly, believe.

The stock markets are only going up. That's a fact. You may come across haggard bears, red-eyed and glassy-faced, huddled in the corridors of investment banks. Short-seller suits are available for €1 online. You can hear a pin drop during the summer school for prophets of doom. But enough of the lyricism and a useful reminder for newcomers to the world of finance: historically, the bear symbolises a fall in the markets and the bull a rise.

Yesterday, European markets generally gained 0.5% to 1%, with important milestones reached or close to being reached: the FTSE 100 is very close to 9200 points, the DAX crossed 24,000 points, the CAC 40 regained 7,800 points and the SMI was just a few points away from 12,000. In New York, despite more modest gains, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 broke records at the close.

To explain the reason for the near disappearance of bears, one need only look at the performance of the main US stock market index, the S&P 500, over the last four months. Since its low point last April, it has gained just over 33%. This is huge and illustrates Wall Street's gradual acceptance of what Donald Trump is putting in place. Or rather, it illustrates acceptance of what Donald Trump is putting in place under the control of Scott Bessent.

The US Treasury Secretary is the cornerstone of the White House's economic programme, because he is the one who sets its contours and red lines. If one of the ideologues swarming around Trump had been in charge of US finances at the beginning of the term, the derailment would have been almost inevitable. It is Bessent who has repeatedly saved the day, either by forcing the president to revise his plans or by ensuring timely media appearances at key moments. Of the entire government team, Bessent seems to have the most credibility with Trump. At the same time, he also enjoys extremely high credibility within the financial community. It must be said that he comes from the inner circle, having managed and created funds himself. He was even part of the team that ‘broke the Bank of England’ 33 years ago when he worked alongside George Soros.

Scott Bessent has clearly made a successful entry into politics, which currently allows him to enjoy a double aura and boost his credibility. During his first few months in office, he kept a low profile, except when he had to step in to resolve a few tricky situations. Now, he is more vocal about his opinions. When Donald Trump insists that interest rates should be cut by several hundred points—using his usual colorful language—Wall Street doesn't take it entirely at face value. But when Bessent says, as he did on Wednesday, that rates should be 150 to 175 basis points lower and that the Fed should start with a 50-point easing in September, investors listen.

So Bessent has been an important player in the rise of the equity markets since April. It is worth noting that he also caused the yen to rise last night after stating that the Bank of Japan would probably raise rates because inflation is picking up in Japan.

On the geopolitical front, the protagonists in the Ukrainian chess game are moving their pieces. Donald Trump has warned Russia that he will become very nasty if nothing changes after his meeting with Vladimir Putin on Friday. The Kremlin leader is letting him talk for now, in line with his usual strategy. The Europeans are working to reduce the concessions granted to Russia in view of a ceasefire.

The macro agenda includes July producer prices in the United States, which will fuel the debate on whether or not to cut rates in September.

In Asia-Pacific, the rise of the yen (thanks Bessent) is weighing on Tokyo, where the Nikkei is down 1.3% at the end of the day. Mainland China is up 0.2%, Hong Kong is down 0.4% and South Korea is flat. India is up slightly, while Australia is up 0.5%, erasing its losses from the previous day.

European leading indicators are hovering around equilibrium.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the monthly GDP from the United Kingdom; the harmonized CPI of the European Union in France; industrial production in the eurozone; in the United States, new unemployment claims and the final demand of the PPI. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.36

: US$1.36 Gold : US$3,359.1

: US$3,359.1 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$65.99

: US$65.99 United States 10 years : 4.24%

: 4.24% BITCOIN: US$121,966

In corporate news:

