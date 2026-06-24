Buy-rated, Jefferies lowers its target price on Medincell
Beyond some profit-taking, which is fairly logical after a 9.47% jump over two sessions, Medincell shares (-4.86%, at €25.08) are also being weighed down by a Jefferies note that cut its price target on the stock.
This report from the U.S. investment bank comes a few days after the biopharmaceutical company released its full-year results for fiscal 2025-2026.
Jefferies decided to update its model and pushed back its estimate for reaching operating profitability from the second half of fiscal 2026-2027 to 2027-2028 (more likely between October 2027 and March 2028). This decision reflects an expected increase in operating expenses to support investments in the project portfolio, the ongoing weakness of the dollar, and lower near-term visibility on revenue.
The U.S. investment bank notes, however, that Teva could raise its 2026 sales guidance for Uzedy (a treatment that uses Medincell's BEPO technology, which allows a drug to be released in a controlled manner for several weeks or several months after a single injection). That guidance could be lifted from $250-$280m to around $280-$300m, even if this new target still falls short of some investor expectations.
The other key catalyst is the decision by U.S. health authorities (the FDA) on approval and launch of mdc-TJK/olanzapine, a long-acting injectable. This is a drug candidate in the form of a monthly subcutaneous injection of the antipsychotic olanzapine for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has the potential to be a long-acting formulation of olanzapine with a favorable safety profile and therefore broad usability. According to Jefferies, the FDA decision is expected on October 10, and European approval should follow shortly thereafter.
Finally, the last factor, negative this time, is a slight timing slip in the partnership with Abbvie. The first drug candidate developed by the two companies was expected to enter Phase I in 2026, but it will be in 2027 instead.
Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on Medincell, but lowered its price target from €43 to €38.
MedinCell S.A. is a pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas, combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. The BEPO® technology allows the regular delivery of a drug at optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeqTM).
As of March 31, 2025, the company had a portfolio of 2 products in phase III clinical development and 3 products in preclinical development.
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