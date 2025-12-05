Badger Meter, Inc. has solidified its leadership in flow measurement and control solutions through consistent growth, robust financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The company's strong revenue and EBIT growth, coupled with expanded share repurchase authorization, underscore its commitment to shareholder value and long-term competitiveness.

Badger Meter manufactures and markets flow measurement and control products, including smart meters, water quality monitoring, and leak detection hardware. Founded in 1905 and headquartered in Wisconsin, US. It offers communication solutions, data analytics software, and support services to optimize customers' operations worldwide.

Badger Meter has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on December 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 21, 2025. The company also expanded its share repurchase authorization, approving 75 million US Dollar, reflecting its strong financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders. This move underscores Badger Meter’s confidence in its ongoing growth and profitability, supporting both dividend sustainability and capital allocation flexibility in the coming quarters.

Consistent growth

Badger Meter maintained strong performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 17.8%, reaching USD 827.0m in FY 24, driven by strong AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) and software-related sales. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 26.2% to USD 158.0m, with margins expanding from 15.6% to 19.1%.

Over FY 21-24, FCF doubled from USD 62.7m to USD 114.0m, supported by cash from operations increasing from USD 87.5m to USD 155.0m. Cash and cash equivalent rose from USD 87.2m to USD 295m. In addition, its gearing improved from 1.5% to 1.0%.

In comparison, Vishay Precision Group, Inc., a local peer, posted a negative revenue CAGR of minus 1.2% to USD 307.0m over FY 21-24. EBIT dropped at a CAGR of minus 15.5% to USD 18.1m. However, its margin contracted from 10.1% to 5.9%.

Positive outlook

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered negative returns of 19.5% over the past year. In comparison, Vishay Precision Group delivered higher returns of 56.2%. The company paid an annual dividend of USD 1.2 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Badger Meter is currently trading at P/E of 37.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of USD 4.8, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 49.2x and Vishay Precision Group (49.8x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT of 27.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of USD 183.1m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 36.5x and Vishay Precision Group (28.1x).

The stock is covered by 11 analysts, with six having 'Buy' ratings and five having 'Hold' ratings for a target price of USD 219.5, reflecting 23.5% upside potential over its current market price.

Analysts' views are supported by an estimated EBIT is expected to rise at a CAGR of 11.4% to USD 218m over FY 24-27, with margins expanding by 140bp to 20.5% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 11.3% to USD 172m. In comparison, for Vishay Precision Group, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 17.3% and a net profit CAGR of 31.0%.

Overall, Badger Meter's strong financial performance, strategic initiatives, and positive analyst outlook underscore its commitment to growth and shareholder value. With expanding margins and robust earnings projections, the company is well-positioned for continued success and long-term competitiveness in the industry. However, it faces risks from macroeconomic volatility, trade impacts, supply chain disruptions, acquisition integration uncertainties, extreme weather events, and competitive pressures, potentially affecting margins and long-term growth.