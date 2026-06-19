The company controlled by the Moreira Salles family said it holds 42 683 101 Elis shares representing 54 167 648 voting rights, or 18.33% of the capital and 20.95% of the voting rights of the flat linen and workwear rental and maintenance group.

BWSA said it may acquire additional shares depending on market conditions, but does not intend to take control of the company or seek additional appointments to Elis' supervisory board.