BWSA tops 20% of Elis voting rights

In a notice sent Thursday to the AMF, Brasil Warrant Administraçao de Bens e Empresas (BWSA) said it crossed above the 20% threshold of Elis voting rights on June 17, following the attribution of double voting rights to its Kaon E fund.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/19/2026 at 03:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The company controlled by the Moreira Salles family said it holds 42 683 101 Elis shares representing 54 167 648 voting rights, or 18.33% of the capital and 20.95% of the voting rights of the flat linen and workwear rental and maintenance group.



BWSA said it may acquire additional shares depending on market conditions, but does not intend to take control of the company or seek additional appointments to Elis' supervisory board.