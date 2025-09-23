On Tuesday Chinese manufacturing conglomerate BYD said that it was prepared for a possible suspension of its access to Nvidia chips, despite the absence of official restrictions in this area. "Everyone has a Plan B. BYD does too," said Executive Vice President Stella Li on CNBC, noting that the group has not received any instructions from Beijing to abandon these components.

BYD uses the Nvidia Drive AGX Orin platform for certain autonomous driving functions in its vehicles. While tensions between China and the US have already led to restrictions on AI-dedicated semiconductors, no measures currently affect automotive chips. Stella Li emphasized that BYD's technological integration, which was strengthened during the Covid-19-related semiconductor crisis, enables it to develop alternatives in-house and reduce its dependence on external suppliers.

By expressing both its support for Nvidia and its potential resilience, BYD is trying to reassure investors and customers in an uncertain regulatory environment. Li believes it is unlikely that any country would impose a lasting ban on this type of product, as it would harm both Nvidia, currently the world's most valuable company, and the automotive markets.

Analysts suggest that BYD’s proactive stance on securing alternative chip supply chains reflects a broader strategic shift within China’s tech and automotive sectors, where self-reliance is becoming a national imperative. With the U.S. tightening export controls on advanced AI chips, Chinese firms are accelerating investments in domestic semiconductor ecosystems, including the development of AI accelerators tailored for automotive applications. Companies like Huawei and Alibaba have already made significant strides in creating in-house AI chips, and BYD’s move signals its intent to join this innovation wave. This internal R&D push not only mitigates geopolitical risks but also positions Chinese automakers to lead in next-generation intelligent vehicles, where software-defined architectures and on-board AI processing are becoming key differentiators. As global supply chains grow more fragmented, BYD’s dual strategy—leveraging global partnerships while building domestic resilience—could serve as a blueprint for other manufacturers navigating an era of technological decoupling.