Chinese manufacturer BYD said on Tuesday that it was prepared for a possible suspension of its access to Nvidia chips, despite the absence of official restrictions in this area. "Everyone has a Plan B. BYD does too," said Executive Vice President Stella Li on CNBC, noting that the group has not received any instructions from Beijing to abandon these components.

BYD uses the Nvidia Drive AGX Orin platform for certain autonomous driving functions in its vehicles. While tensions between China and the US have already led to restrictions on AI-dedicated semiconductors, no measures currently affect automotive chips. Stella Li said that BYD's technological integration, which was strengthened during the Covid-19-related semiconductor crisis, enables it to develop alternatives in-house and reduce its dependence on external suppliers.

By expressing both its support for Nvidia and its potential resilience, BYD is seeking to reassure investors and customers in an uncertain regulatory environment. Li believes it is unlikely that any country would impose a lasting ban on this type of product, as it would harm both Nvidia, which is currently the world's most valuable company, and the automotive markets.