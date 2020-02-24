byte : Announces Neeraj Gunsagar as President

byte (http://www.byteme.com), the world’s fastest growing direct-to-consumer teeth aligner company, announced today that Neeraj Gunsagar has joined the company as President.

In his new role, Gunsagar will lead the next stage of hyper-growth for byte and prepare the company for its international expansion and new product roll-out; Gunsagar will report directly to byte’s Co-Founders, Scott Cohen and Blake Johnson. He will also oversee the continued development of the brand’s world-class sales/service organization in support of byte’s ongoing commitment to being the highest rated direct-to-consumer teeth aligner brand in the world.

“We’ve been recruiting Neeraj for quite some time due to his unique background that couples a long history in private equity with deep operating experience at TrueCar,” said Scott Cohen. “Once he joined as an adviser to byte, both Blake and I quickly realized he would be the perfect addition to our team and help us lay the foundation for byte’s long-term financial growth and prosperity. He will also play a vital role with the investment community as we continue growing 40 to 50 percent month over month and quickly cross $100M of revenue,” continued Cohen.

Gunsagar comes to byte after spending the last eight years with TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE). During his time at TrueCar, Gunsagar played a key leadership role in the Company’s turnaround in 2012 that eventually led to TrueCar’s IPO in 2014. After successfully building out the finance and operations organization, Gunsagar moved to consumer acquisition and built out a business operations team managing all consumer traffic and marketing at the Company. His final position at TrueCar was Chief Marketing Officer, where he combined the business operations team with the marketing organization and helped grow TrueCar into the #1 New Car Digital Marketplace in the United States.

“Nothing is more infectious and powerful than a company whose number one mission is making their customers smile, literally,” said Gunsagar. “As I spent more time with the entire byte team, I realized that this was one of those rare opportunities to work with a group of mission-driven people that are attacking a large addressable market. I couldn’t be more excited about joining byte as President and leading the Company through its next stage of growth.”

Gunsagar holds a bachelor’s degree from the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley. He began his career as an Investment Banker with Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette, and subsequently held positions at Qualcomm Ventures, Garnett & Helfrich Capital and Matrix Partners India.

ABOUT BYTE

byte is the #1 rated, mission-driven leader disrupting the dental industry by giving customers access to at-home invisible aligners that deliver professional results in half the time and cost of traditional methods. Headquartered in Los Angeles, byte’s nationwide network of licensed orthodontists and dentists prescribe and oversee every treatment plan. At under $85 per month, byte has found a way to make the inaccessible, accessible—providing an easy, convenient and affordable way to upgrade your smile through our teledentistry platform. For more information on byte, visit: www.byteme.com

