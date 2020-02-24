Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

byte : Announces Neeraj Gunsagar as President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 10:12am EST

byte (http://www.byteme.com), the world’s fastest growing direct-to-consumer teeth aligner company, announced today that Neeraj Gunsagar has joined the company as President.

In his new role, Gunsagar will lead the next stage of hyper-growth for byte and prepare the company for its international expansion and new product roll-out; Gunsagar will report directly to byte’s Co-Founders, Scott Cohen and Blake Johnson. He will also oversee the continued development of the brand’s world-class sales/service organization in support of byte’s ongoing commitment to being the highest rated direct-to-consumer teeth aligner brand in the world.

“We’ve been recruiting Neeraj for quite some time due to his unique background that couples a long history in private equity with deep operating experience at TrueCar,” said Scott Cohen. “Once he joined as an adviser to byte, both Blake and I quickly realized he would be the perfect addition to our team and help us lay the foundation for byte’s long-term financial growth and prosperity. He will also play a vital role with the investment community as we continue growing 40 to 50 percent month over month and quickly cross $100M of revenue,” continued Cohen.

Gunsagar comes to byte after spending the last eight years with TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE). During his time at TrueCar, Gunsagar played a key leadership role in the Company’s turnaround in 2012 that eventually led to TrueCar’s IPO in 2014. After successfully building out the finance and operations organization, Gunsagar moved to consumer acquisition and built out a business operations team managing all consumer traffic and marketing at the Company. His final position at TrueCar was Chief Marketing Officer, where he combined the business operations team with the marketing organization and helped grow TrueCar into the #1 New Car Digital Marketplace in the United States.

“Nothing is more infectious and powerful than a company whose number one mission is making their customers smile, literally,” said Gunsagar. “As I spent more time with the entire byte team, I realized that this was one of those rare opportunities to work with a group of mission-driven people that are attacking a large addressable market. I couldn’t be more excited about joining byte as President and leading the Company through its next stage of growth.”

Gunsagar holds a bachelor’s degree from the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley. He began his career as an Investment Banker with Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette, and subsequently held positions at Qualcomm Ventures, Garnett & Helfrich Capital and Matrix Partners India.

ABOUT BYTE

byte is the #1 rated, mission-driven leader disrupting the dental industry by giving customers access to at-home invisible aligners that deliver professional results in half the time and cost of traditional methods. Headquartered in Los Angeles, byte’s nationwide network of licensed orthodontists and dentists prescribe and oversee every treatment plan. At under $85 per month, byte has found a way to make the inaccessible, accessible—providing an easy, convenient and affordable way to upgrade your smile through our teledentistry platform. For more information on byte, visit: www.byteme.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:33aKOJAMO PLC : CORRECTION: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
PU
10:33aGlobal gold reserves increase for tenth consecutive year
PU
10:33aLINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly Update
PU
10:33aCigarette butts used as an inert substrate to grow ornamental plants
PU
10:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Early Redemption - MSBV - 24 Feb 2020
PU
10:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Issuer Call Notice XS1750057652
PU
10:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : GovCo - Annual Results 2019
PU
10:32aADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
10:32aAIR CANADA : announces establishment of Airframe Maintenance Centres of Excellence with AAR in Trois-Rivières and Avianor in Mirabel
AQ
10:32aGlobal Diabetic Pens Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AstraZeneca Plc and Becton Dickinson and Co. | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
4CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
5KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group