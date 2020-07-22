Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

byte :Cares Partners with City of Carson to Provide Free Access to Teledentistry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Remote teledentistry services aim to provide relief during the COVID-19 Pandemic

byte, the world’s fastest growing doctor-driven direct-to-consumer invisible aligner company, has partnered with City of Carson Mayor Albert Robles to bring free access to teledentistry to all Carson citizens and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic via byte’s nationwide network of licensed dentists and orthodontists as a part of byteCares, the giving arm of byte.

“As we do our part to flatten the curve in Carson, we want to make sure that our citizens and employees aren’t afraid to take care of their needs—including their dental health,” said Mayor Albert Robles. “This partnership with byte does just that, enabling our people to continue to socially distance while getting the care they need.”

In addition to free access to teledentistry services, all people who live or work in the City of Carson can also receive $150 off the byte aligner system.

“As a company headquartered in California, byte is honored to work with an innovative and forward-thinking mayor to provide such a great city with access to teledentistry services,” said Neeraj Gunsagar, President of byte. “This pandemic has highlighted what we’ve believed for years: access isn’t a convenience. It’s a necessity, and we’re proud to do our part.”

byte is committed to making the inaccessible, accessible, and this partnership is the latest initiative of the byteCares. Recent efforts include raising funds to feed frontline healthcare workers, as well as manufacturing face shields and ventilator parts.

To learn more about this partnership or for Carson residents looking to take advantage of byte’s teledentistry services, visit the City of Carson website.

ABOUT BYTE

byte is the #1 rated, mission-driven leader disrupting the dental industry by giving customers access to at-home invisible aligners that deliver professional results in half the time and cost of traditional methods. Headquartered in Los Angeles, byte’s nationwide network of licensed orthodontists and dentists prescribe and oversee every treatment plan. At under $85 per month, byte has found a way to make the inaccessible, accessible—providing an easy, convenient and affordable way to upgrade your smile through our teledentistry platform. For more information on byte, visit: www.byteme.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:15aDISH NETWORK : Just Because You Say Someone's Not Your Agent Doesn't Mean They're Not
AQ
08:15aROCKWELL MEDICAL : Other Events (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08:15aNEUROONE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:15aBANK OF IRELAND : branches are now JAM Card friendly
AQ
08:14aCISCO : Information Technology Industry In Malta
AQ
08:14aMONEX : Ninth Circuit Interpretations Of "Actual Delivery" And Antifraud Authority Prevails—for The Time Being
AQ
08:14aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL : A Grounding In Thai Rehabilitation Of Business
AQ
08:14aSTYLAND : SFC V Wong Wai Kwong & Ors – Court Rejects SFC's Attempt To Obtain Compensation Orders Against Directors
AQ
08:14aONO PHARMACEUTICAL : Federal Circuit Confirms Joint Inventorship On Nobel Prize Winner's Cancer Treatment Patents
AQ
08:14aTELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : S&P 500 turns positive for 2020, but most stocks are missing the party
2RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 departs Sydney for Mojave retirement
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla Drives Toward a Milestone -- WSJ
5IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Spain's Iberdrola expects 2020 profit growth despite H1 virus impact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group