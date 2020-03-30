byte : Steps up to Fight COVID-19

byte Donates 3D Labs to Make Masks, Face Shields & Ventilator Parts to Fight Coronavirus

byte (http://www.byteme.com), the fastest growing teledentistry company for at-home invisible aligners, has stepped up to do their part in the fight against COVID-19. On Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends, byte President Neeraj Gunsagar announced today that it will offer up its 3D specialty lab to make masks, face shields and ventilator parts to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

With locations in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Redlands, CA, byte’s digital labs and partner facilities currently produce high-quality dental specialty products, including dental aligners, and feature over 150 Juell3D printers. These printers will now be used to help make custom parts that are in short supply for healthcare providers across the country, including medical face shields, respirator valves and other supplies. byte’s state-of-the-art facilities will allow the company to produce thousands of custom ventilator parts and protective masks each day.

“During this unprecedented time, we want to do everything we can, in whatever way possible, to step up and contribute,” says byte co-founder Scott Cohen. “Every day, we hear of medical supply shortages across the country that are hindering medical professionals from doing their jobs, and we hope this initiative will alleviate some of these shortages. We will continue to do everything in our power to help.”

This announcement comes on the heels of byte committing to provide free tele-dentistry to anyone who needs assistance through its giving arm byteCares and via its network of 160+ licensed dentists and orthodontists nationwide to support the country in a virtual environment. In addition, byte is offering consultations with its Chief Dental Officer Dr. Jon Marashi through a series of ongoing Instagram live streams.

byte has committed to doing whatever it takes to help in this time of global crisis, and is looking to connect with companies or health organizations that are in need of additional resources.

