byte :® and Guardian Life® Team Up to Provide Members Coverage of byte : Invisible Aligners

07/06/2020 | 08:02am EDT

National dental insurance provider partners with byte® to offer coverage of teledentistry services

byte, the world’s fastest growing doctor-driven direct-to-consumer invisible aligner company, has announced a partnership with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life) to extend coverage of byte invisible aligners to its orthodontic members. By having byte as an “in-network” provider, Guardian Life will provide members greater access to care and affordable pricing for at-home invisible aligner therapy to straighten teeth.

This innovative benefit enables eligible plan members who cannot receive in-office treatment or prefer an at-home experience for straightening their teeth to do so remotely with byte’s teledentistry platform. This includes assessment by a licensed doctor, a prescribed customized treatment plan, and remote monitoring throughout treatment.

As part of the in-network relationship, Guardian Life members can receive invisible aligners at an exclusive discounted price which equates to more than 60% less than traditional braces1, a significant savings. Qualified Guardian Life members will have access to:

  • A byte treatment plan prescribed and monitored by dentists and orthodontists, including a full set of aligners and teeth whitening
  • The exclusive HyperByte high frequency vibration device, which allows for faster treatment times and reduces discomfort of aligner therapy
  • First set of retainers included at the end of treatment
  • Byte-for-Life guarantee

Guardian plan members with orthodontic coverage can start the process today by visiting byte’s website (https://go.byteme.com/guardian) and ordering an at-home impression kit. When it comes to payments, eligible plan members can review their benefit information and any potential out-of-pocket expenses with byte’s reimbursement team.

byte’s teledentistry platform and customer care is rated the highest in the industry according to leading third-party review sites such as BestCompany2, and all Guardian patients receive the byte-for-life guarantee.

___________________________________

1https://www.aaoinfo.org/_/frequently-asked-questions/

2https://bestcompany.com/invisible-braces

ABOUT BYTE

byte is the #1 rated, doctor-driven leader disrupting the dental industry by giving customers access to at-home invisible aligners that deliver professional results in half the time and cost of traditional methods. Headquartered in Los Angeles, byte’s nationwide network of licensed orthodontists and dentists prescribe and oversee every treatment plan. At under $85 per month, byte has found a way to make the inaccessible, accessible - providing an easy, convenient and affordable way to upgrade your smile through our teledentistry platform. For more information on byte, visit: www.byteme.com.

About Guardian®

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2019 included $9.3 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
