Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

c-LEcta : Announces Two Long-Term Industry Collaborations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:01am EST

  • Strategic cooperation agreements finalized with two industrial companies
  • Authorization and enzymatic production of a food ingredient
  • Development and commercialization of an enzymatic process for the production of a fine chemical for the pharmaceutical industry

c-LEcta, a global technology leader in the fields of enzyme engineering and bioprocess development for regulated markets such as the food and pharmaceutical industries, signed two long-term cooperation agreements at the turn of the year with material impact on the company’s future development. Both agreements provide significant short-term revenues for the company’s project business while also offering attractive long-term income potential.

The first contract was signed late last year with one of the world’s largest food producers. Both parties have now agreed on the joint approval and the production implementation of a food ingredient. c-LEcta will produce the enzymatic product in industrial quantities exclusively for its partner. The project complements c-LEcta’s extensive activities in the food sector and is an optimal addition to the Leipzig-based company’s product portfolio.

The second contract with one of the world’s leading chemical companies was finalized in early 2019. This agreement aims at the mutual development and subsequent commercialization of an enzymatic process for the production of a fine chemical for the pharmaceutical industry. The product is a chiral building block used in the production of life-saving pharmaceuticals. This move strengthens c-LEcta’s position as one of the leading suppliers of enzymatic solutions for the production of valuable chemical products for the pharmaceutical industry.

“Cooperating with industry to develop new biotechnological products and marketing them together is an important pillar in c-LEcta’s business model. We are delighted to have signed agreements with two global blue-chip companies and are confident that we will successfully bring these two projects to market,” says Dr. Marc Struhalla, co-founder and CEO of c-LEcta.

About c-LEcta

c-LEcta is a world-leading biotechnology company with a focus on enzyme engineering and application in regulated markets like the food and pharma industries. The company is based in Leipzig, Germany, and has established itself as a leading player in the realization of high-value biotech products, either in the form of in-house developments or in close cooperation with industry. The company currently employs more than 60 people.

c-LEcta delivers cost-efficient and sustainable production processes which open new markets and allow for better penetration of existing markets. The company is characterized by fast and efficient development of best-in-class biotech solutions and a rapid and successful market introduction and commercialization of the resulting products. This enables c-LEcta to leverage the unique potential of its core technologies. c-LEcta has a proven track record of more than ten successfully commercialized high-value industrial biotech products.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31aSKANSKA : to complete renovation of Post Office in New York City, USA, for USD 339 M, about SEK 3 billion
AQ
02:31aZICCUM AB : submits patent application for new temperature-stable, dry-powder formulation of Adenovirus, a key global vaccine ingredient
AQ
02:31aFRED OLSEN ENERGY : Dolphin Drilling and i3 Energy has entered into a letter of intent (LOI)
AQ
02:31aSTILLFRONT GROUP AB : Positive userbase development
AQ
02:31aNEXT GAMES OYJ : Streamlines Operations, Reviews Cost Structure to Support Future Growth
AQ
02:31aHOYLU : Releases Preliminary Revenue Numbers for Q4
AQ
02:31aAXACTOR : presentation
AQ
02:31aSAFE-T : Announces Order for its SDE Solution From One of the Largest Insurance Companies in Israel
PR
02:31aNext Games Releases Preliminary Information about Q4 2018 as the Company Transitions to IFRS Reporting
GL
02:31aARC AROMA PURE AB : 190110 Third party assessment of oliveCEPT® completed in Morocco
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources
2PG&E CORPORATION : CALIFORNIA UTILITY PG&E EXPLORES BANKRUPTCY FILING: sources
3Oil falls 1 percent on swelling U.S. supply, concerns on U.S.-China trade talks
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos Divorce Clouds His Stake in Amazon -- 4th Update
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China approves second batch of video games after freeze, but still no Tencent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.