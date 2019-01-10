c-LEcta : Announces Two Long-Term Industry Collaborations

c-LEcta, a global technology leader in the fields of enzyme
engineering and bioprocess development for regulated markets such as the
food and pharmaceutical industries, signed two long-term cooperation
agreements at the turn of the year with material impact on the company’s
future development. Both agreements provide significant short-term
revenues for the company’s project business while also offering
attractive long-term income potential.
The first contract was signed late last year with one of the world’s
largest food producers. Both parties have now agreed on the joint
approval and the production implementation of a food ingredient. c-LEcta
will produce the enzymatic product in industrial quantities exclusively
for its partner. The project complements c-LEcta’s extensive activities
in the food sector and is an optimal addition to the Leipzig-based
company’s product portfolio.
The second contract with one of the world’s leading chemical companies
was finalized in early 2019. This agreement aims at the mutual
development and subsequent commercialization of an enzymatic process for
the production of a fine chemical for the pharmaceutical industry. The
product is a chiral building block used in the production of life-saving
pharmaceuticals. This move strengthens c-LEcta’s position as one of the
leading suppliers of enzymatic solutions for the production of valuable
chemical products for the pharmaceutical industry.
“Cooperating with industry to develop new biotechnological products and
marketing them together is an important pillar in c-LEcta’s business
model. We are delighted to have signed agreements with two global
blue-chip companies and are confident that we will successfully bring
these two projects to market,” says Dr. Marc Struhalla, co-founder and
CEO of c-LEcta.
About c-LEcta
c-LEcta is a world-leading biotechnology company with a focus on enzyme
engineering and application in regulated markets like the food and
pharma industries. The company is based in Leipzig, Germany, and has
established itself as a leading player in the realization of high-value
biotech products, either in the form of in-house developments or in
close cooperation with industry. The company currently employs more than
60 people.
c-LEcta delivers cost-efficient and sustainable production processes
which open new markets and allow for better penetration of existing
markets. The company is characterized by fast and efficient development
of best-in-class biotech solutions and a rapid and successful market
introduction and commercialization of the resulting products. This
enables c-LEcta to leverage the unique potential of its core
technologies. c-LEcta has a proven track record of more than ten
successfully commercialized high-value industrial biotech products.
