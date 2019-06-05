Log in
cPacket Networks Launches Virtual and Cloud Visibility Solution

06/05/2019 | 05:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cPacket Networks, a leading provider of next generation network performance monitoring and packet brokering solutions, has added a new set of virtual/cloud products for complete hybrid-IT visibility. It includes the new cVu-V and cStor-V series with the already available cClear-V. The solution rounds out cPacket’s visibility solution for north-south, east-west, and cloud-based traffic monitoring/analysis.

“Most of our enterprise customers have a cloud-first strategy at the CIO/CISO level in addition to virtualized sites. Adding virtual/cloud visibility offerings to our already-strong physical portfolio enables us to address the customer requirements holistically; which greatly de-risks their migration as well,” said Brendan O’Flaherty, CEO of cPacket Networks.

The new cVu-V series virtual packet broker and cSor-V series virtual packet capture solutions leverage the same technology offered in the physical cVu and cStor with a balance of flexibility, performance, and cost. Both can be managed through cClear-V for single-pane-of-glass analytics across the hybrid environment.

“Virtualization across the branch offices and data centers along with migrating workloads in the cloud is stretching NetOps and SecOps teams to manage a distributed hybrid environment with lots of blind-spots,” said Nadeem Zahid, VP of Product Management at cPacket. “Our virtualized solution eliminates those blind-spots and enables IT teams to stay on top.”

The new solution is now available for demonstration. To learn more, visit www.cpacket.com.

About cPacket Networks

cPacket Networks enables organizations around the world to keep their business running. Leading enterprises, service providers, and governments rely on cPacket solutions for improved agility, higher performance, and greater efficiency.

cPacket delivers visibility you can trust through network monitoring and packet brokering solutions to solve today’s biggest network challenges. Our cutting-edge technology enables network and security teams to proactively identify issues in real-time before negatively impacting end-users. Only cPacket inspects all the packets delivering the right data to the right tools at the right time and provides detailed network analytics dashboards. Our solutions are designed to overcome scalability issues and reduce troubleshooting time. The result: increased security, reduced complexity, lower costs, and a faster ROI.

Learn more at www.cpacket.com, the cPacket blog, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Nadeem Zahid
nadeem.zahid@cpacketnetworks.com
650-316-2234

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
