Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

cPanel(R), the Hosting Platform of Choice, Announces a New Technology Partnership With Alibaba Cloud - cPanel & WHM(R) Are Now Available in the Alibaba Cloud International Marketplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2019) - cPanel is excited to announce a new technology partnership with Alibaba Cloud. cPanel & WHM are immediately available in the Alibaba Cloud International Marketplace.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6545/48143_cPanel logo enhanced.jpg


cPanel Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6545/48143_cPanel logo2.jpg

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world's top three IaaS providers, according to Gartner. It is also the largest provider of public cloud services in China, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, startups, corporations and public services. The Alibaba Cloud International Marketplace offers a variety of pre-installed and secure software images on their Elastic Compute Service (ECS).

Integrating cPanel & WHM's robust toolset and world-class support with Alibaba Cloud is a strategic next step for cPanel as it continues to expand its global presence. By partnering with Alibaba Cloud and making cPanel & WHM readily available, our customers can quickly deploy resources and grow their businesses on highly scalable and global infrastructure.

"We're excited to partner with Alibaba Cloud-a leading Cloud provider-to extend the global reach of cPanel and WHM. Alibaba's strong presence across Asia provides our customers the opportunity to grow alongside cPanel in the global community," said Todd Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, cPanel, a WebPros company.

cPanel & WHM is the industry-leading web hosting and automation platform. Building software that simplifies and automates all of your server management tasks, cPanel & WHM focuses on giving businesses and their customers the control to build and grow their online presence. From publishing websites, managing email and calendars, to file and database management and system security, cPanel has the right tool for the job.

About cPanel, L.L.C.

Established in 1997 by CEO Nick Koston, cPanel provides one of the Internet infrastructure industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software platforms. With its rich feature set and customer-first support, the fully-automated hosting platform empowers infrastructure providers and gives customers the ability to administer every facet of their website using simple point-and-click software. Based in Houston, Texas, cPanel employs over 220 team members and has customers in more than 70 countries.

"cPanel" and "cPanel & WHM" are registered trademarks of cPanel, L.L.C.

For further information, please contact:

Benny Vasquez, cPanel L.L.C.
Manager of Community Engagement
Phone: (832) 433-4005
Email: benny@cpanel.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48143


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:27pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Tencent Music Entertainment Group - TME
GL
12:26pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Tinder owner sued for using fake profiles in ads
RE
12:25pFTSE 100 Closes Slightly Down After Recovering Earlier Losses
DJ
12:23pSTARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVMT TRUST : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
12:23pSILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Appoints Brian Penney as Interim CFO
PU
12:23pRESAAS SERVICES : Announces Integration with Salesforce CRM
PU
12:23pAMERICAN RESOURCES : Current report
PU
12:23pFRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
PU
12:23pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:23pElliott Management Renews Push to Split Up Marathon Petroleum -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria end merger talks
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : raises £120 million in debt, shares fall ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group