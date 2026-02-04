Cabasse Under Pressure as Market Slows Sharply

The French luxury high-fidelity audio company has unveiled its annual revenue for 2025, which came in at 4.7 million euros, down 30% in a challenging environment marked by sluggish international consumer demand and persistently high inventory levels among distributors.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 02/04/2026 at 03:58 am EST

Continuing the trend seen in the first half of 2025, Cabasse has operated in a persistently deteriorated economic environment, characterized by a slowdown in consumer spending both in France and internationally.



This situation has resulted in distributors maintaining high inventory levels for an extended period. The group's operations have also been hampered by supply chain difficulties, linked to cash flow pressures and tougher commercial terms imposed by certain Asian suppliers.



Cabasse's business performance in 2026 will depend closely on the evolution of consumer demand and the pace at which new international distribution agreements are rolled out. The group also remains exposed to ongoing cash flow tensions, which complicate relationships with some Asian suppliers and subcontractors, with tougher payment conditions and potential supply chain disruptions that could impact product availability and, ultimately, business activity.



The stock plunged 28% on the Paris stock exchange in morning trading.