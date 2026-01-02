CAC 40: A Gentle Start Expected for 2026 on the Markets

The Paris Stock Exchange is expected to open slightly lower on Friday morning for its first session of 2026, with investors hesitant to resume buying after last year's sharp rise. Trading is also likely to be subdued as the year-end holidays come to a close.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/02/2026 at 02:36 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Around 8:05 am, the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index – January delivery – was down 11.5 points at 8 142.5 points, pointing to a rather cautious start to the session.



Despite a complicated political situation, the benchmark index gained 10.4% in 2025, a solid performance but well below those seen in Frankfurt (+23%), London (+21.5%), or New York (+16.4%).



For 2026, strategists still expect robust yet uneven global growth, with the United States and China as the main drivers, along with better-contained inflation that should allow the US Federal Reserve to continue its rate cuts.



Under these conditions, risk assets should continue their ascent, they point out, with the ongoing development of AI representing more of an opportunity than a risk, although the upcoming departure of Jerome Powell from the head of the Fed, looming US midterm elections, and geopolitics will warrant close attention.



However, the CAC currently sits just 2% below its all-time high of over 8 314.2 points, which could lead many investors to question whether current valuations are justified at the start of the new year, especially as many managers and traders typically adjust positions in January.



Initiatives may also remain particularly limited as a new earnings "season" will kick off by mid-month.



A clearer trend could nonetheless emerge during the morning with the release of final manufacturing PMI indicators in Europe for December, with the hope that they will confirm the optimism surrounding the recovery of the Old Continent's industry, now at its highest since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.



Trading volumes are expected to be light for this first session of the year, wedged between New Year's and the weekend, as markets await their true return to business next Monday.



In the meantime, market participants may react to movements in bond yields, notably the US ten-year Treasury yield, which ended 2025 at 4.16% after starting the year at nearly 4.60%.



In Europe, the yield on the German ten-year Bund stands at 2.85%, up 21% over the past year. The French OAT of the same maturity shows a yield of 3.55%, a more modest rise of 11.7% over the year, despite the ups and downs of French political life.



Meanwhile, the euro, which had gained more than 14% against the dollar last year, is holding steady this morning around the 1.1750 mark against the greenback.



Reflecting the measured appetite for risk at the start of the year, Bitcoin has slipped from about 89,000 to 87,000 dollars, signaling a new wave of liquidations that analysts say do not indicate serious concerns. They believe the main cryptocurrency should demonstrate resilience in 2026, albeit in a persistently volatile environment.



The big winner of 2025, gold, has resumed its upward trajectory, rising 1% to 4,388.1 dollars an ounce, after some profit-taking during the holiday lull.



Oil prices are climbing on Friday for their first session of the year. Brent crude from the North Sea is up 0.7% at nearly 61.3 dollars a barrel, while US light crude (WTI) is also up 0.7% at 57.8 dollars, after having lost 19% in 2025.

