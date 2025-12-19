CAC 40: A Session Already Taking on the Holiday Lull

The Paris stock exchange is expected to trade without a clear direction on Friday at the start of a session that could already take on the feel of a holiday lull just days before Christmas, given the light schedule and reduced volumes anticipated for this final session of the last full week of 2025.



Around 8:05 a.m., the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index – December expiry – was down 11 points at 8,140.5, suggesting an opening near the flatline.



After a busy calendar of monetary policy and data releases in the United States, the session promises to be particularly calm, which could give participants the opportunity to make their final position adjustments and asset reallocations before leaving their desks ahead of the year-end holidays.



The market should nevertheless continue to benefit from reassuring U.S. inflation figures and the strong outlook from semiconductor maker Micron in AI, both of which allowed Wall Street to close on a positive note last night, with gains of 0.1% for the Dow Jones, 0.8% for the S&P 500, and 1.4% for the Nasdaq.



The latter two indices have thus climbed well above their 50-day moving average (MA50), which they had breached in previous sessions, sending a positive technical signal for the possible start of a year-end "rally."



Market participants are also digesting the rather encouraging message delivered yesterday by the European Central Bank (ECB), which left rates unchanged but raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone in 2026.



"The mood observed in the markets yesterday clearly resembled that of a 'goldilocks' scenario," analysts at Danske Bank commented.



"Equities advanced with a clear preference for cyclical stocks, volatility as measured by the VIX calmed, bond yields eased, credit spreads tightened, and bitcoin continued its rise," the Danish bank noted.



"What should we take away from this? That investors are approaching the coming year in a very favorable state of mind, with macroeconomic fundamentals robust enough to support another year of strong performance for risk assets," the strategists emphasized.



The STOXX Europe 600 index took advantage of this to set a new all-time high, while the CAC 40 gained 0.8% to 8,150.6 points.



With a gain currently around 1% for the week, the Paris index is now just 160 points, or about 2%, from its all-time record of 8,314.2 points, which could encourage investors to cautiously push prices higher during the traditional holiday lull, a period typically marked by calm activity but also by a favorable seasonal trend.



After a week packed with statements from monetary policymakers and financial indicators, today's calendar looks very quiet on the economic statistics front, promising reduced trading volumes.



The week will nevertheless end with the "quadruple witching" phenomenon, which marks the simultaneous expiration of options and futures on stocks and indices, a conjunction likely to drive volatility as many market participants close out their books.



The market's positive sentiment does not, in any case, seem to be undermined by the mixed results released last night by U.S. giants Nike and FedEx.



Investors know that a new earnings season will begin in January, and the market's attention will then turn entirely to these figures and outlooks.