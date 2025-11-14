The Paris stock exchange is expected to open on a slightly weaker note Friday, a pullback that does not appear significant enough to threaten the solid gains recorded in recent days, which should allow the market to wrap up an especially strong week.

As of 8:10 a.m., the November delivery 'future' contract on the CAC 40 index was down 30 points at 8,208, indicating only a limited drop in early trading.

Thanks to a thunderous start to the week, which saw it climb 3.6% in three days and successively break through the 8,000, 8,100, and 8,200-point thresholds to reach a new all-time high of nearly 8,281 points on Wednesday, the Parisian index is heading for a weekly gain of more than 3.5%. The slight consolidation that began yesterday has barely dented the robust performances of previous sessions.

Elsewhere in Europe, the weekly results are also promising, though slightly less impressive: Germany's DAX is on track for a rise of over 2%, and the pan-European STOXX 600 is heading for a 2.8% increase, allowing both indices to hit record highs as well.

Not bad for a period still marked by numerous concerns, whether about stock valuations, persistently sluggish growth in Europe, China's gloomy economic outlook, ongoing turbulence in U.S. economic policy under President Donald Trump, or persistent trade tensions.

"One word sums up the market dynamic in 2025: resilience," say analysts at Robeco, who acknowledge the phenomenon is unfolding in an environment characterized by "unstable equilibrium."

"Change remains the only constant in an increasingly complex and shifting macroeconomic and geopolitical environment," the Dutch asset manager adds.

Another factor to consider in explaining the renewed strength of European markets is the evolution of investment flows, which remain favorable for Old Continent equities and have triggered the beginnings of a rotation that has weighed on American stocks, especially tech names, since the start of the week. Reflecting this shift, the S&P 500 has posted a minimal gain of just 0.1% so far this week.

That said, there is no guarantee that stock market performance at the end of the year will match that of the week now drawing to a close.

Notably, the recent rally has relied heavily on expectations of monetary easing measures that may not materialize, a factor that could prompt profit-taking.

Whereas traders a month ago put the odds of another Fed rate cut in December at over 94%, only 52% are now pricing in that scenario.

This downward revision can be largely attributed to the lack of fresh inflation data, due to the closure of federal agencies, which has left the Federal Reserve in the dark and may prompt the institution to act with caution at its next meeting.

The return of macroeconomic releases--expected to resume next week with the reopening of public services--will therefore be closely watched, especially as the U.S. economy, while not facing an imminent contraction, is starting to show visible signs of slowing, particularly in the labor market.

But the stock market outlook could be upended again next week by the quarterly results from Nvidia, the AI chip giant, which will serve as a litmus test for global markets in search of new catalysts.

In the meantime, investors will be watching at 11:00 a.m. for the first estimates of eurozone GDP for the third quarter, which are expected to show sequential growth of 0.2% and an annualized rate of 1.3%.