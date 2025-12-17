CAC 40: all eyes already on 2026

The Paris Stock Exchange is expected to open without much direction on Thursday morning, with a form of stagnation continuing to reign over the markets at the end of 2025, which has seen investors play all the cards they had in their hands.



At around 8:10 a.m., the CAC 40 index futures contract for December delivery was up 24.5 points at 8,134 points, signaling a balanced or even slightly higher start to the session.



Closing yesterday's session down 0.2% at 8,106 points, the Paris market recorded its 14th consecutive session of stagnation, still trapped in the narrow channel between 8,050 and 8,150 points in which it has been trading since November 26.



Despite a usually buoyant season, the situation appears completely frozen, with the CAC struggling to extend the upward momentum that had enabled it to reach a new all-time high of over 8,314.2 points on November 13.



With less than two weeks to go before the end of the year and after 12 fruitful months for global stock markets, with the possible exception of the turbulence linked to April's "Liberation Day" episode, managers and traders now seem to be turning their attention to 2026, which looks set to be another promising year.



Many analysts had warned that once Thanksgiving was over in the United States, investors would often be tempted to close their books early in order to enjoy the holiday season in peace, which could lead them to skim over the month of December.



With the rise of AI, continued solid growth in the US and signs of strengthening in Europe, robust corporate earnings despite stretched valuations, and more accommodative monetary policies, 2025 will, in any case, have exceeded strategists' expectations.



While not exceptional, the year should end with double-digit performances for the major equity markets, which have all reached historic highs this year. The S&P 500, the benchmark index for US fund managers, is up nearly 16%, while in Europe, the Frankfurt DAX has gained more than 20% since January 1.



In Paris, the CAC has gained nearly 10%, a score that may seem impressive given the political uncertainty that has prevailed in the country in recent months.



Investors would undoubtedly like the party to continue, but they are clearly struggling to find new catalysts that would enable them to kick off the famous Christmas rally, with the busy news agenda at the end of the year leading them to focus more on preserving the returns accumulated at the end of this prosperous year.



This cautious trend yesterday overshadowed a barrage of mixed US economic statistics, including a disappointing monthly employment report that could have sparked a stronger reaction, either by confirming expectations of further Fed rate cuts or by reinforcing concerns that are beginning to surround the health of the world's largest economy.



"I'll say it frankly: 'Jobs Day' is probably the most overrated event on the financial markets," commented Michael Brown, strategist at Pepperstone, this morning.



"A few years ago, the monthly US employment report still moved the markets," the analyst recalled.



"Ten years ago, when I started in the business, we still saw real market movements that held steady after the figures were released," he continued.



"But today, unless there is a huge surprise in the figures, the reactions we see immediately after publication are generally wiped out within an hour, or in fact just seven minutes in the case of yesterday's report," the professional points out.



Disappointing retail sales figures, which remained unchanged in October, could also have caused Wall Street to doubt, but in the end the damage was limited: at the closing bell, the S&P 500 was down only 0.2%, although 75% of its components ended the day in the red.



Given such lethargy, tomorrow's release of the latest US inflation figures may ultimately be less important than expected.



Wednesday's session is also expected to be less busy in terms of macroeconomic indicators: the Ifo business climate index and the final inflation figures for the eurozone for November will be the two main events of the day.



Despite this apparent calm, some signs of nervousness have begun to appear in recent weeks.



The last few days have been marked by a noticeable risk aversion, with safe-haven assets such as gold rising and bond yields easing.



In this regard, the correction in the oil market appears to be a factor to watch. Yesterday, US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) fell below the $55 mark, its lowest level since January 2021, when the global economy was just beginning to recover from the Covid epidemic, proving that concerns about the strength of growth are never far away.



