Published on 12/04/2025 at 04:58 am EST - Modified on 12/04/2025 at 04:59 am EST

The Paris stock exchange is up 0.4% this morning, hovering around 8,123 points, driven by strong performances from Renault (+4.1%), Stellantis (+3.3%), and Schneider Electric (+3.2%).

Yesterday, confirmation of a slowdown in the U.S. job market (ADP) and a robust ISM services index--indicating better control of inflation in the tertiary sector--have strengthened the case for a Federal Reserve rate cut.

The release of the PCE price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, is scheduled for tomorrow and will be closely watched, coming less than a week before the institution's monetary policy decisions.

In the meantime, market participants will be monitoring U.S. weekly jobless claims and private data from Challenger on layoffs with particular attention.

In the eurozone, retail sales figures for October--due at 11 a.m.--will be the main focus of the day.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei index surged more than 2.3% late Thursday following a successful government bond auction, which reassured investors after a bout of volatility hit the Japanese bond market earlier in the week amid uncertainty over future rate movements.

The euro is edging up 0.1% against the greenback, trading around 1.167 USD.

On the bond market, the French 10-year OAT is at 3.49%, while the equivalent German Bund stands at 2.76%, resulting in a spread of 73 basis points.

Oil prices are rising for a second consecutive session, as investors focus on the unsuccessful meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, while Kyiv claims to have destroyed part of a Russian oil pipeline that had already been targeted several weeks earlier.

Brent crude is up 0.3% at about 62.9 USD per barrel, while U.S. light crude (WTI) gains 0.5% to nearly 59.3 USD.

In French corporate news, Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs reported a positive net result of 40.6 million euros for its 2025 fiscal year, up from 28.7 million euros previously, with adjusted EBITDA rising from 174 to 181 million euros, "confirming the structural improvement in profitability."

BIC has announced it will end Rocketbook and its tattoo-related activities grouped under Skin Creative (Inkbox and Tattly) by the first quarter of 2026, a decision made following a thorough review.

Finally, Havas announced Thursday the acquisition of UK agency Bearded Kitten, a move aimed at strengthening its presence in the experiential marketing sector, a market estimated at around 128 billion USD globally.

Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.