The Paris stock exchange ended the session up 0.43% at 8,122 points, driven by the auto sector with Renault soaring 6.3% and Stellantis up 3.7%. Capgemini rounded out the day's top performers with a 4.2% gain.

Automotive stocks led European equity markets on Thursday, buoyed by upbeat comments from Bank of America analysts regarding the sector's outlook heading into 2026.

Porsche (+4.2%), Mercedes-Benz (+4.6%), and BMW (+4%) posted some of the day's strongest performances.

In a sector report published in the morning, BofA's teams expressed "optimism" about European automakers through 2026, stating they expect regulatory pressure on the industry to ease, particularly concerning European CO 2 emissions regulations for vehicles.

Amid this context, enthusiasm was also shared across other European markets: the Euro Stoxx 50 gained 0.5%, trailing Frankfurt (+0.88%) but ahead of London (+0.32%).

The mood was gloomier on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq each slipping 0.1%.

On the statistics front, yesterday, the confirmed slowdown in the U.S. labor market (ADP reported -32,000 job losses in November) and a solid ISM services index both supported the case for a Federal Reserve rate cut.

But Thursday brought a surprise: the number of weekly jobless claims dropped to 191,000 (down 27,000 from the previous week, marking the lowest level in over three years), while consensus had expected 220,000.

Falling below the 200,000 weekly jobless claims threshold in the United States points to a near-full employment situation, which could fuel wage pressures if it persists.

Tomorrow's release of the PCE price index--the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge--will be crucial, coming less than a week before the central bank's monetary policy decisions.

Another unexpected development: layoffs in the United States halved month-over-month, according to private data from Challenger.

In the eurozone, October's seasonally adjusted retail sales were flat after rising 0.1% the previous month, Eurostat reported. Year-on-year, the index posted a 1.5% increase versus 1.4% expected, more than twice as low as the rate observed in the U.S.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei index climbed more than 2.3% late Thursday following a successful sovereign bond auction, which reassured investors after a bout of turmoil in the Japanese bond market earlier in the week amid uncertainty over interest rate trends.

However, yields continued to rise, with the 10-year bond posting a record yield of 1.941%, up 4.5 basis points. In the U.S., T-Bonds also saw yields rise, up 4 basis points on the 2035 maturity to 4.10%; the 2-year added 3.6 points to 3.523%.

In the European bond market, the French 10-year OAT yield rose 2.6 points to 3.516%, while the German Bund of the same maturity reached 2.7700% (+2.5 points), resulting in a 74 basis point spread.

Oil prices advanced for a second consecutive session, as investors focused on the fruitless meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, while Kyiv claimed responsibility for destroying a section of a Russian oil pipeline that had already been targeted a few weeks earlier.

Brent crude rose 0.8% to $63.2. The euro slipped 0.15% against the dollar, trading at $1.165.

In French corporate news, Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs reported a net profit of 40.6 million euros for its 2025 fiscal year, up from 28.7 million euros previously, and an adjusted EBITDA rising from 174 to 181 million euros, "confirming the structural improvement in profitability."

BIC announced it will discontinue Rocketbook and its tattoo-related activities under Skin Creative (Inkbox and Tattly) by the first quarter of 2026, following a thorough review.

Arkema said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Semcorp to establish a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating innovation in battery separator technologies and supporting the Chinese group's global expansion.

Finally, Havas announced Thursday the acquisition of UK agency Bearded Kitten, a move designed to strengthen its presence in the experiential marketing sector, which is estimated to be worth around $128 billion globally.

