CAC 40: Cautious Uptick Expected Ahead of ECB and U.S. Inflation Data

The Paris Stock Exchange is expected to open without a clear direction on Thursday morning, as the lack of immediate catalysts prompts investors to remain on the sidelines ahead of two major economic events this week: the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and the release of the latest U.S. inflation figures.

Around 8:00 a.m., the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index – December delivery – was up 10.5 points at 8,100 points, signaling a stable or modestly higher opening.



Given the lack of reaction to the latest Fed meeting and Tuesday's U.S. jobs report, it is unclear whether today's U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data or the ECB's monetary policy announcements will significantly move the markets.



Regarding U.S. inflation, analysts are forecasting a slight slowdown in the CPI index to 2.9% year-on-year in November, compared to +3% in September.



"Frankly, these numbers don't look that decisive," warns Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone. "At this point, the Federal Reserve seems mainly focused on the labor market, which is starting to stall, rather than on inflation," he notes.



With housing prices decelerating and unemployment rising – which should ease wage pressures in the services sector – and the still limited impact of tariff hikes, economists expect inflation to return toward the Fed's 2% target during the coming year, paving the way for further rate cuts.



As for the ECB, the Frankfurt institution's last meeting of the year is expected to result in a "status quo" on rates for the fourth consecutive time, confirming that a prolonged pause has now set in for its monetary policy.



Markets nonetheless hope to glean more about its strategy for the coming months, while fearing that key rates will remain unchanged in the near future.



"Once again, we can see the ECB's caution, which could be a bit more daring at a time when Europe faces increasing competition and the euro keeps rising against the dollar," laments Emmanuel Auboyneau, managing partner at Amplegest.



"The impact of European stimulus plans, the consequences of a possible peace in Ukraine, and the need to monitor the evolution of the European currency are the factors that will lead the ECB to adjust its monetary policy in 2026," the professional reminds.



Among other major economic events today, investors will be watching the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy announcements at midday, followed by those from the Bank of Japan overnight from Thursday to Friday.



With job creation remaining weak and unemployment rising, as well as recently disappointing growth and inflation seemingly having peaked, all elements now appear in place for several more rate cuts across the Channel.



In New York, U.S. equity markets ended sharply lower on Wednesday, heavily penalized by a renewed slump in tech stocks amid persistent questions over massive investments in AI, leading the S&P 500 to notch a fourth consecutive losing session.



At the close, the S&P 500 dropped to 6,721.4 points, breaking below its 50-day moving average at 6,765.8 points – a negative technical signal.



The Dow Jones lost 0.5% to 47,885.9 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.8% to 22,693.3 points, also slipping below its 50-day moving average.



Memory maker Micron, however, brightened the mood after the close by posting better-than-expected results and delivering much stronger guidance thanks to accelerating AI projects.



On the bond market, Wall Street's decline did not benefit T-Bonds, which edged lower, resulting in the ten-year yield rising above 4.15%, compared to 4.14% at the start of yesterday's session.



Slight pressure also persisted in the eurozone, where the German Bund ended Wednesday at 2.86%, up 1.5 basis points, while its French equivalent rose two points to over 3.57%.



The euro is stabilizing around 1.1750 against the dollar after peaking above 1.18 on Tuesday following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.



The oil market continues its rebound, as the U.S. blockade of Venezuelan tankers rekindles fears of supply disruptions, compounded by the announcement of an unexpected sharp drop in U.S. inventories, reinforcing the sense of a tighter-than-expected market.



Brent crude is up 0.9% this morning at $60.2 a barrel, but remains well anchored below its 50-day moving average, around $63, ruling out for now the prospect of a lasting price rebound. According to specialists, a sustained break below the annual low of $58 could drag crude down toward $56, or even into the $54/53 range.



