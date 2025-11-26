The Paris Stock Exchange closed the session with a gain of 0.88% at 8,096 points, finishing just shy of its intraday high (8,099 points). The rally was buoyed by Société Générale (+2.1%), L'Oréal (+1.8%), and Schneider Electric (+1.6%).

Momentum was also strong across Europe (+1.3% for the Euro Stoxx 50) and in the United States (+0.9% for the Nasdaq, +0.8% for the S&P 500), as the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate cut on December 10 grows increasingly likely. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, nearly 83% of traders now consider this scenario credible.

Meanwhile, investors remain attentive to developments in the Ukraine dossier. The Kremlin has described ongoing negotiations, led by the United States, as "serious."

With risk appetite returning, market stress is easing and the "VIX" volatility index--often referred to as the "fear gauge"--has dropped below the 20-point threshold, falling another 6% to 17.5.

"Once again this year, sellers find themselves on the wrong side of the market," notes Michael Brown, strategist at Pepperstone. "The U.S. economy remains solid, earnings growth is robust, the business climate is calming, and monetary policy remains accommodative: a set of factors that is clearly driving risk assets higher," the analyst adds.

"On top of that, we have very favorable seasonality and flows driven by FOMO from the 'Christmas rally,' which is supporting the resumption of share buybacks. All this creates an environment that would be difficult--if not unwise--to fight against for now," he concludes.

Buying is all the more strategic this Wednesday as Wall Street prepares for a four-day "bridge" due to Thanksgiving (there will be a half-session on Friday the 28th, which also marks the end of the calendar month).

On the data front, the Department of Labor reported 216,000 new jobless claims in the United States for the week of November 17, down 6,000 from the previous week, which was revised from 220,000 to 222,000.

Also in the U.S., the Department of Commerce announced a 0.5% increase in durable goods orders in September 2025 compared to the previous month, following a 3% jump in August (revised from an initial estimate of +2.9%).

Finally, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. stood at 426.9 million barrels for the week of November 17, an increase of 2.8 million barrels from the previous week. In this context, Brent crude slipped 0.4% to $62.4 USD.

In the bond market, the yield on France's 10-year OAT remained steady at 3.41%. The 10-year German Bund edged up to 2.683% (+1 bp), while Italian BTPs held at 3.405%. In the U.S., the "risk-on" mood put some pressure on Treasuries: the 10-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 4.014%, and the 30-year gained 0.5 bp to 4.660%.

On the Forex market, the euro gained 0.3% against the greenback, trading around $1.15 USD.

In French corporate news, Dassault Systèmes announced it has deepened its partnership with Mistral AI, with the enterprise software designer now set to offer "sovereign" AI services for regulated industries and public administrations in Europe.

Safran inaugurated its largest global maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) center for LEAP engines in Hyderabad, alongside the launch of its first MRO workshop outside France for the Rafale's M88 engine.

Solutions30 is expanding its strategic partnership with Spirii, a provider of electric vehicle charging platform solutions, to accelerate the deployment and maintenance of charging stations across Europe.

Finally, Eiffage Energie Systèmes reported the completion of a photovoltaic installation for self-consumption at the Launet Construction group's factory, a specialist in metal framework manufacturing based in Oise.