After a buoyant morning that saw it set a new all-time record at 8,314 points (+0.9%), the Paris stock exchange lost momentum in the late afternoon, ending the day in the red at 8,232 points--a modest decline of 0.11%.

The Parisian index was notably weighed down by Edenred (-3.4%), Legrand (-2.1%), and Schneider Electric (-1.9%). However, the drop remained far more modest than on other European markets: the Euro Stoxx 50 slipped 0.7%, London retreated by 1%, and the DAX lost 1.3%.

Red was also the color of the day on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq down 1.8% and the S&P 500 falling 1.1%, as fresh doubts emerged over a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve at the end of December. The FEDWatch consensus for a policy easing dropped from 90% to 54% following cautious remarks by Susan Collins, President of the Boston Fed.

Meanwhile, the resolution of the U.S. government shutdown--finalized yesterday by a favorable vote in the House of Representatives and definitive enactment by President Donald Trump--has paradoxically triggered a shift in investment flows toward Old Continent equities, at the expense of U.S. stocks. French equities, considered "laggards," regained some appeal as the risk of a government collapse receded.

Analysts highlight that despite still modest growth, the European economic outlook remains "solid," as evidenced by the recent rebound in manufacturing.

In a recent study, JPMorgan economists suggested that the eurozone could soon benefit from a "goldilocks" scenario--characterized by controlled inflation and moderate but sustainable growth.

Goldman Sachs strategists noted yesterday that, in their view, European equities offer an upside potential of 7.1% over the next ten years, driven by profit growth and shareholder returns--outpacing the 6.5% annual yield projected for U.S. stocks.

However, these necessary elements may not be sufficient. More often than not, it is doubt--or even distrust--among international investors regarding the American signature that restores the appeal of European assets.

On the statistics front, in the third quarter of 2025, the number of unemployed in France (excluding Mayotte) as defined by the International Labour Organization (ILO) rose by 44,000 from the previous quarter, reaching 2.4 million people, according to INSEE data.

The ILO unemployment rate thus stood at 7.7% of the active population, virtually stable (+0.1 point) compared to the second quarter, for which the estimate was slightly revised upward (+0.1 point).

Elsewhere, according to the first estimate from the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS), real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United Kingdom grew by 0.1% sequentially in the third quarter of 2025, after 0.3% growth in the second quarter.

Sector-wise, last quarter's economic growth was driven by 0.2% growth in services and 0.1% in construction, while industrial production fell by 0.5%.

In the bond market, the 10-year Bund yield rose by 4 basis points to 2.688%, while the French OAT of the same maturity climbed 3.5 basis points to 3.416%.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street's decline failed to support T-Bonds, which fell back with the 10-year yield up 2.5 basis points to 4.09% and the 30-year up 3 basis points to 4.69%.

In London, Brent crude rose 0.9% to $63.2 per barrel, while WTI climbed 1.5% to $59. On the FOREX market, the euro gained 0.5% against the greenback, trading at $1.164.

In French corporate news, L'Oréal announced the successful placement of a bond issue totaling EUR3 billion, with net proceeds to be used in part to finance the acquisition of Kering Beauté.

Air Liquide reported the successful commissioning of the world's first industrial-scale ammonia cracking pilot unit, with a conversion capacity of 30 tons of ammonia to hydrogen per day, at the port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium.

Bouygues Construction announced that its Swiss subsidiary Losinger Marazzi will build new facilities for public transport, as well as a new building for the emergency services and cantonal administration in Zug, Switzerland.

Eiffage Immobilier, through its Luxembourg entity Eiffage Real Estate, announced the off-plan sale (VEFA) of 80 affordable housing units to the Ministry of Housing as part of the Idesya project in Belval, southern Luxembourg.

Airbus Helicopters revealed that its upcoming H140 model will embody a new generation of more efficient and comfortable aircraft. According to chief engineer Christian Wehle, priorities included increased cabin space, better ergonomics, and integration of a five-blade main rotor to improve stability and in-flight comfort.

Finally, Dassault Aviation announced its participation in the Dubai Airshow in the United Arab Emirates from November 17 to 21. The Rafale will be featured in the event's static display and demonstrated in flight by the French Air and Space Force.

