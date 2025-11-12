The Paris stock exchange ended the day with a gain of 1.04%, closing at 8,241 points, buoyed by strong performances from banks, with Société Générale up 3.1% and BNP Paribas rising 2.6%. Capgemini rounded out the day's top performers with a 2.5% gain. The session was marked by a new all-time record for the Paris index, which briefly touched 8,280 points. Today's performance brings the CAC 40's three-session rally to approximately 3.7%.

The Euro Stoxx 50 also posted a solid gain (+1.1%), while momentum on Wall Street was more mixed, with the Dow Jones up 0.7%, the Nasdaq down 0.4%, and the S&P 500 flat.

Markets were reassured by the latest developments in the United States, which suggest an end to the budget impasse in the Senate within the coming days or hours.

"An end to the shutdown is generally a positive factor for equity markets, as it allows the release of funds distributed by the U.S. Treasury, stimulates consumption among SNAP recipients, and reduces disruptions related to air travel," Jefferies analysts noted.

The imminent reopening of U.S. government agencies will also allow investors to finally access economic indicators to assess the strength of growth. However, these statistics could also trigger a new wave of volatility. Some professionals expect the Department of Labor to release the September U.S. jobs report as early as this Friday, which could not be published at the beginning of October.

Should figures confirm recent difficulties in the U.S. labor market, it would support the case for another Fed rate cut next month. Conversely, stronger data could challenge the favorable scenario underpinning the recent equity rally.

One of the main concerns is whether valuations of American tech giants, particularly those linked to AI, have reached unsustainable levels.

This is why yesterday's announcement of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank's complete divestment from Nvidia put investors on alert. Shares of the chipmaker dropped nearly 3% last night following the news, while SoftBank plunged 10% in Tokyo this morning before paring losses to close down 3.5%. Nvidia is currently down less than 0.5%.

While Wall Street's lofty levels may trigger profit-taking, such dips have so far consistently sparked "buy the dips" activity--a trend that could be reinforced by the historically strong final months of the year.

The counterargument is that much of the good news has already been priced in, and buyers may not be able to push stocks much higher.

Bulls have recently shown some fatigue, and given current levels and technical supports, it would not be unrealistic for them to close out positions earlier than usual this year to lock in recent gains.

On the data front, after two consecutive months of acceleration, price increases eased somewhat in Germany in October, mainly due to a drop in energy prices, according to final figures published Wednesday by Destatis, the federal statistics office.

The German-standard consumer price index rose 0.3% month-on-month and 2.3% year-on-year, as previously estimated.

In the bond market, U.S. 10-year T-Bonds remained steady at 4.07%, while the 30-year yield fell 3.7 basis points to 4.663%.

French OATs saw yields ease by 4 basis points to 3.382%, while 10-year Bunds traded at 2.647% (-1 basis point), narrowing the OAT/Bund spread to 73.5 basis points.

In London, Brent crude fell 3% to $63 per barrel, while WTI dropped 3.2% to $59 on the NYMEX. The IEA reported short-term demand weakness but raised its consumption forecasts for 2030.

The euro reversed course against the greenback, moving from -0.2% to +0.1% around $1.1590.

In French corporate news, LVMH announced that its watches division has taken a minority stake in Swiss manufacturer La Joux-Perret, "a recognized leader in the design and production of some of the world's most sophisticated watch movements."

TotalEnergies announced it has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement to supply Google with a total of 1.5 TWh of certified renewable electricity from the Montpelier solar plant in the U.S. state of Ohio.

Spie reported the signing of an agreement to acquire 89% of Berlin-based PIK, a company with about 170 employees primarily operating in northern and eastern Germany.

Alstom stated it has signed a contract with PKP Intercity, Poland's national rail operator, to deliver 42 Coradia Max double-decker EMUs, along with 30 years of full maintenance. The contract, valued at 6.9 billion zlotys (about EUR1.6 billion), also includes an option for 30 additional trains.

Finally, Imerys announced the launch of a cash tender offer for its EUR600 million bonds bearing interest at 1.5%, maturing on January 15, 2027, and issued on January 17, 2017.

