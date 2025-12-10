The Paris stock exchange opened lower on Wednesday morning, extending the consolidation seen in recent sessions as markets remain virtually at a standstill just hours before the highly anticipated strategic announcements from the US Federal Reserve. The CAC 40 index is down 0.4% at 8,020 points.

Investors are expected to remain hesitant to take strong positions ahead of what is shaping up to be the Fed's third rate cut in three months, marking a new phase in the monetary easing cycle that has significantly fueled the equity market rally over the past six months.

Within this cautious environment, the CAC 40 posted its tenth consecutive session of stagnation yesterday, still confined within the 8,050 to 8,150 point range where the Parisian index has been trapped since November 25.

In New York, US equity markets also ended the day once again without clear direction on Tuesday evening, with declines ranging from 0.4% to 0.1% for the Dow Jones and S&P 500, while the Nasdaq managed a minimal gain of around 0.1%.

According to analysts, this pause does not necessarily signal a loss of upward momentum, but rather represents logical profit-taking after a rapid advance led by technology, consumer, and semiconductor sectors, which propelled Wall Street to record highs this autumn.

"Market conditions on the eve of an FOMC meeting are never very lively," reminds Michael Brown, strategist at Pepperstone.

"Those preceding the December meeting, as everyone begins to prepare for the year-end holidays, are even less so," the professional explains.

Despite this consolidation, the overall picture remains reassuring, with sellers remaining selective rather than aggressive--a sign that investors are not abandoning the market but rather recalibrating their portfolios, shifting towards more defensive sectors such as healthcare or undervalued stocks, a typical risk-reduction strategy ahead of the Fed's decision.

The statement from the US central bank, scheduled for 8:00 pm, will be accompanied by the institution's latest economic projections and followed by a press conference from its chairman, Jerome Powell.

Given the persistent differences of opinion within its board over recent months, investors expect a "restrictive" rate cut--one motivated more by caution in light of the recent deterioration in the labor market than by a need to support US growth, which remains robust.

Many observers also expect Powell to try to temper expectations for further rapid rate cuts next year, in contrast to the three consecutive easings since September.

While tonight's expected rate cut could be the last for some time, it seems likely that Powell will avoid unsettling financial markets, delivering his remarks with enough delicacy and caution to maintain investor confidence after a highly successful stock market year.

"If the Fed sends a more accommodative signal than anticipated, the market could quickly regain momentum and retest its historic highs," notes Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com.

"Conversely, if the tone of his speech is overly cautious, the S&P 500 may continue its gentle consolidation while waiting for new catalysts," she warns.