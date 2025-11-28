CAC 40: crosses 8,100 points, benefiting from Wall Street's post-Thanksgiving rebound

Antoine Mariaux Published on 11/28/2025 at 11:59 am EST - Modified on 11/28/2025 at 12:00 pm EST

The Paris Stock Exchange ended the week's final session with a gain of 0.29% to 8,122 points, buoyed by Stellantis (+2%) and LVMH (+1.3%), despite declines in Accor (-1.6%) and EssilorLuxottica (-1.4%).



The Paris index posted a weekly gain of +1.8% but lost just over 1% over the month.



After closing yesterday for Thanksgiving, Wall Street reopened today for a shortened "Black Friday" session (closing at 7 p.m.), marking the start of the year-end shopping season in the United States.



The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicted that a record 186.9 million Americans would shop this year during the Thanksgiving weekend, including Cyber Monday, which has been extending the holiday for several years.



This would represent a 1.6% increase over last year's figure of 183.4 million, which was already a record.

In this context, Wall Street was in the green, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 up 0.4%, following the Dow Jones (+0.6%).



It should be noted that trading was somewhat disrupted by a major outage that impacted the derivatives market and was reportedly caused by a cooling failure at a data center in Illinois.



On the statistics front, France's GDP growth accelerated in the third quarter of 2025, rising 0.5% sequentially, after +0.3% in the previous quarter, according to INSEE, which thus confirmed its initial estimate in its second reading.



Also according to INSEE, consumer prices in France rose by 0.9% in November 2025 (provisional estimate) compared with the same period a year earlier, the same annual rate as in October.



This stability in inflation can be explained by a slowdown in service prices, driven down by communication services, and by a more sustained decline in the prices of manufactured goods.



In addition, French household consumer spending on goods rose again in October 2025 on a monthly basis, by 0.4% in volume after +0.3% in September, according to CVS-CJO data from INSEE.



Unemployment figures changed little in Germany in November, confirming the country's continuing economic weakness and sluggish labor market, according to statistics published Friday by the Federal Labor Office.



The number of job seekers fell by 26,000 over the month to 2,885,000, the agency said in a briefing note.

Also in Germany, the inflation rate (CPI) is estimated to have stood at +2.3% in November 2025 (compared to the same month last year), according to preliminary estimates by Destatis.



In underlying data, i.e., excluding food and energy, it is expected to be +2.7% for the month ending, compared to +2.8% in October.

In London, Brent crude oil is stable at $63.4 per barrel. The euro is back in equilibrium against the greenback, trading at around $1.16.



In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year OAT is stable at 3.414%, while the Bund with the same maturity is up +1 pt at 2.689%.Across the Atlantic, the 10-year yield fell by 2 points to 4.016%, while the 30-year yield showed the same spread at 4.665%.



Of note is the new all-time high for silver, which jumped +3.8% to over $55.5 per ounce, while gold climbed 1.2% to approach $4,210 per ounce.



In French corporate news, LVMH confirmed that an interim dividend of €5.50 per share for the 2025 financial year will be paid on Thursday, December 4, in line with its announcement when it published its half-year results last July.



On Friday, the Court of Cassation announced that it had overturned a ruling by the Court of Appeal that Vincent Bolloré exercised "de facto" control over Vivendi, a decision that seems to rule out the possibility of a public takeover bid for the conglomerate. In a statement published on its website, France's highest court ruled that the law only recognizes control in terms of votes cast at general meetings, without taking any other criteria into account.



Laurent-Perrier reported a 8.7% decline in net income attributable to the group to €23.1 million for the first half of 2025-26, as well as an operating margin of 27.5%, compared with 30.1% a year earlier.



SMCP, owner of the Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot, and Fursac brands, announced the launch of a process to sell holdings owned by GLAS or European TopSoho Sàrl (ETS), representing up to 51.2% of its capital.



Finally, Société de la Tour Eiffel (STE) announced yesterday evening that it had signed a lease with Sopra Steria for the entire EvasYon office building, located in Lyon's 3rd arrondissement, near the Lyon Part-Dieu train station.



