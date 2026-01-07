CAC 40: Early-Year Optimism Faces Test from Key Economic Indicators

The Paris stock exchange is expected to continue its upward trajectory on Wednesday morning, ahead of a series of economic indicators that could shed light on the state of the economy in both the United States and Europe, marking the first real test of what has so far been a rather successful start to the year.

By 8:15 a.m., the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index – January delivery – was up 33.5 points at 8,277.5, suggesting a continuation of the positive momentum seen in recent days.



Global equity markets have so far posted a strong start to the year, with the CAC 40 recording three consecutive sessions of gains, now up nearly 1.1% since New Year's Eve.



At the European level, the STOXX Europe 600 index has also been setting records, prompting Goldman Sachs strategists yesterday to revise upward their 12-month target for the pan-European index to 625 points over a one-year horizon – a potential gain of 5%.



Record highs are not just a European phenomenon: Tokyo's Nikkei also set new records yesterday before beginning a slight consolidation today, while Wall Street joined in the global euphoria last night by hitting fresh all-time highs, with both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 posting double records.



"The most interesting thing is that the first three trading days of the year have seen a genuine broadening of the ongoing stock market rally," note the teams at Danske Bank.



"Performance has shifted away from last year's winners – especially tech – to focus on the pure cyclical sectors," the Danish bank observes.



"In the same vein, small caps have outperformed large caps for three days in a row, confirming that the rally is gaining ground and spreading across the entire market," Danske Bank adds.



While investors have appeared eager to shrug off bad news – with the Venezuelan issue leading the way – the upcoming series of key indicators will provide a serious test for this climate of optimism.



In the United States, this afternoon's release of the ISM services sector index will offer further insight into the health of the American economy, complemented by the ADP and JOLTS labor market surveys, which will be closely watched just two days ahead of the official U.S. jobs report.



Market participants are hoping for the kind of statistics they like to see: data showing both resilient activity and a continued slowdown in job creation – a combination that could justify further interest rate cuts by the Fed.



In the eurozone, preliminary inflation figures for December will be the main event of the day.



Service price inflation has come in slightly higher than expected in recent months, but that has not prevented the ECB from forecasting inflation to fall below the 2% threshold this year, compared to 2.1% at the end of 2025.



Figures indicating further easing of price pressures would help dispel the lingering threat of a renewed round of rate hikes by the Frankfurt institution in the coming months.