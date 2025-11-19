After opening in the red and rebounding above the 8,000-point threshold, the Paris stock exchange ultimately closed Wednesday's session with a modest decline of 0.18%, finishing at 7,953 points. Gains from Saint-Gobain (+1.6%) and Hermès (+1.4%) provided support, but losses from Kering (-4.2%) and Thales (-2.5%) weighed on the index.

The global financial community is holding its breath just hours before Nvidia is set to release its quarterly results, which could provide answers for investors increasingly questioning the valuation levels of artificial intelligence and the possibility of a bubble forming in the sector.

While the chipmaker has a track record of consistently beating analyst forecasts and raising its own targets, many observers worry that strong performances may no longer be enough to reassure markets. Investors are now less concerned with order books and more focused on the sustainability of the AI-driven hype.

With a flurry of partnership announcements and cross-investments, doubts are emerging about the promised gains within a system likened to a "circular economy."

In fact, Nvidia's recent earnings reports have resulted in its stock falling on Wall Street in three out of the last five quarters.

The Californian group's accounts could also highlight the overvaluation of major tech stocks and prompt investors to rotate into less favored market segments--a trend that has been gaining traction in recent weeks.

DWS notes that since the launch of ChatGPT at the end of 2022, just 41 AI-linked stocks have generated 75% of the gains on the S&P 500 index.

"The speculative element in U.S. tech stocks is, frankly, very high," warns Thomas Schüßler, co-head of global equity management at DWS. "Speculation in itself isn't really a problem, but when it becomes ubiquitous, the risk of setbacks increases significantly," he adds.

Jacob Falkencrone, head of investment strategy at Saxo, reminds investors that "any prudent investor should view AI as a long-term theme, not as a short-term trading opportunity."

Given the lofty valuations of Nvidia and the "Magnificent Seven," markets could indeed face a problem if expectations are not met.

While Wall Street managed to avoid a correction Tuesday evening thanks to bargain hunting in the afternoon, selling pressure never let up on tech giants, which collectively posted losses greater than -2% throughout the session.

On the economic front, annual inflation in the eurozone stood at 2.1% in October 2025, down from 2.2% the previous month, while the European Union's rate was 2.5%, down from 2.6% in September, according to Eurostat, confirming its flash estimate for the euro area.

In the UK, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.6% year-on-year in October 2025, a 0.2-point decrease from September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Later this evening, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book will be released. Investors will be searching for clues as to whether a third rate cut could come at the December 17 meeting, or if the recent cautious statements from four Fed members signal a "pause" in rate reductions.

Meanwhile, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that crude oil inventories in the United States stood at 424.2 million barrels for the week of November 10, down 3.4 million barrels from the previous week.

In London, Brent crude fell 2.5% to around $63.3 per barrel, while WTI dropped 2.7% to $59.

Gold held steady at around $4,070 an ounce, while the euro slipped 0.4% against the dollar to $1.153.

On the bond market, yields remained stable with the French 10-year OAT at 3.45%. The German 10-year Bund slipped by 0.5 basis points to 2.706%, narrowing the spread to 75 basis points. In the U.S., 10-year T-Bonds eased by 0.8 points to 4.112%, while the 30-year remained steady at 4.741%.

In Japan, the 10-year yield rose by 2.3 points to 1.771%, the 40-year yield soared by 6 points to 3.72% (up from 3.55% at the start of the week), and the 30-year climbed by 3 points to 3.3400%--both maturities setting all-time records.

In French corporate news, Amundi announced it has acquired a 4.64% stake in ICG as part of a structured transaction, in line with the long-term strategic and capital partnership unveiled between the asset manager and ICG the previous day.

Interparfums, in an outlook update, said it expects to achieve revenue of around EUR890 million at current exchange rates (EUR900 million at constant rates) in 2025, and did not provide guidance for the following year.

Airbus announced on Wednesday that Silk Way West Airlines has placed a firm order for two additional A350F aircraft, bringing to four the number of this long-haul freighter now on order by the Baku (Azerbaijan)-based carrier.

Airbus Helicopters also reported that its official distributor in the Nordic countries, Norway's Østnes Helicopters, has signed a contract for ten more H125s at the ongoing "European Rotors" trade show in Cologne, Germany.

Schneider Electric announced the launch by Marks & Spencer of RE:Spark, a supply chain decarbonization program developed in partnership with the newly launched SE consulting services from the French group.

Finally, TotalEnergies announced the signing of agreements with Conoil Producing Limited for the acquisition of a 50% operated stake in block OPL257, and simultaneously, the sale to Conoil of its 40% stake in block OML136. Once the transaction is completed, the energy major will hold 90% of OPL257, with Conoil retaining 10%.