The Paris stock exchange closed the session with a modest gain of 0.16% at 8,087 points, buoyed by strong performances from Stellantis (+7.6%, driven by expectations of a US recovery and an upgrade from UBS from "neutral" to "buy"), STMicro (+5.7%), and Airbus (+4%).

The mood was similarly subdued across other European markets, with Frankfurt and London both slipping by 0.1%, while the Euro-Stoxx50 eked out a marginal 0.1% increase.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street traded in mixed fashion: the Nasdaq dipped 0.1%, the S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, and the Dow Jones gained 0.4%.

Markets were closely watching US economic data today, following a prolonged drought caused by the government "shutdown." Developments in the US labor market have become a central focus just a week before the Federal Reserve's final statement: the question is no longer whether it will cut rates on December 10 (near-unanimous consensus), but whether it will continue to do so in 2026.

Hopes for a continued cycle of monetary easing were rekindled by a surprise loss of 32,000 private sector jobs in the United States in November--a period when hiring is typically robust in retail ahead of Thanksgiving.

The monthly survey from ADP stood in stark contrast to expectations (+10,000 jobs) after 47,000 jobs were created in October (a figure revised from 42,000 job losses, marking an 89,000-job swing and raising questions about the methodology and reliability of the data).

Meanwhile, US private sector growth slowed slightly in November, according to S&P Global's composite PMI index, which came in at a final reading of 54.2, revised down from a flash estimate of 54.8 and after 54.6 in October.

The ISM "services" index painted a more positive picture: the tertiary sector accelerated slightly in November to 52.6 from 52.4, with an improvement in employment (contradicting the ADP data), while the pace of new orders slowed. The Institute for Supply Management's monthly survey showed the employment sub-index at 48.9 from 48.2, while the new orders sub-index plunged to 52.9 from 56.2. Prices paid by companies in the sector came in at 65.4, down from 70 in October.

In the eurozone, the HCOB composite PMI for overall activity improved for a sixth consecutive month, rising from 52.5 in October to 52.8 in November, its highest level since May 2023 and above its historical average (52.4).

In France, the HCOB composite PMI for overall activity crossed the 50 threshold, entering positive territory for the first time since August 2024, climbing from 47.7 in October to 50.4 in November.

On the bond market, the yield on ten-year US Treasuries eased by 1.4 basis points to 4.074%, while the two-year yield slipped by 1.6 points to 3.500%.

In Europe, the French OAT yield eased by a symbolic 0.2 point to 3.491%, the German Bund by 0.4 point to 2.748%, and the Italian ten-year by two points to 3.446% (the spread between BTP and OAT widened to nearly +5 points).

In London, Brent crude rose 1% to $63.1. The euro ticked up 0.3% against the US dollar, reaching $1.166. In the crypto space, Bitcoin continued its rebound, hitting $92,500.

In French corporate news, Airbus now targets around 790 deliveries of commercial aircraft for the year, down from a previous goal of 820. The manufacturer faces supplier quality issues affecting fuselage panels, which have disrupted the delivery flow of its A320 family. After dropping nearly 7% over the past two sessions, the stock rebounded 4% today.

Eutelsat fell 5.7% in Paris after Softbank announced it would sell 36 million of its subscription rights in the European satellite operator. The offer of 36 million rights equates to about 26 million Eutelsat shares, nearly half of Softbank Group Capital's current stake. Eutelsat shares have now hit their lowest level since mid-June.

Oddo BHF downgraded its rating on Guerbet from "neutral" to "underperform," with a price target cut from 18 to 14 euros. Guerbet announced yesterday evening that it had received a warning from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following a spring 2025 inspection at its Raleigh, North Carolina production site, which revealed non-compliance issues requiring urgent remediation.

Meanwhile, Safran announced the creation of Safran Tech UK, its first research and technology (R&T) center outside France, to support the expansion of its activities in the UK, where the French equipment maker is now the third-largest player in the aerospace market.

Finally, Clariane announced the sale to Belgian real estate company Care Property Invest of a portfolio comprising the walls of nine nursing and care homes developed between 2010 and 2025 and operated by Korian Belgium.

