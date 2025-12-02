The Paris stock exchange is posting a modest gain this morning, with the CAC 40 up 0.3% to around 8,120 points, buoyed by Legrand (+1.9%) and Safran (+1.5%). The banking sector is also close behind, with Société Générale and BNP Paribas each rising by 1.4%.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street started December on a subdued note, with losses yesterday ranging from 0.9% for the Dow Jones to 0.4% for the Nasdaq at the closing bell.

Futures contracts on New York indices suggest another lower opening for U.S. markets today, with expected declines currently between 0.1% and 0.2%.

Analysts are not particularly concerned, viewing this slight pause as a logical "breather" following the recent rebound in the indices.

"I think this is simply a bit of a breather," said Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone. "For example, the S&P 500 last week posted its strongest weekly gain since last May and had just come off five consecutive sessions of gains, a first since mid-September," he noted.

"A small pause after such a run is therefore not surprising, and really nothing to worry about," the strategist added.

The same sentiment is echoed by Danske Bank's teams in their market update published this morning.

"Markets are simply entering a 'wait-and-see' phase ahead of the avalanche of statistics due in the coming days, which had been delayed because of the shutdown," the Danish bank pointed out.

While waiting for the wave of indicators expected from the U.S. by the end of the week (including the ADP private jobs report, ISM services index, and PCE inflation gauge), investors will turn their attention at 11:00 a.m. to eurozone inflation figures for November, which are expected to remain unchanged from October.

On a year-over-year basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to come in at 2.1% last month, the same as the previous month.

"Based on national data already released (Germany: 2.6%, France: 0.8%, Italy: 1.1%, Spain: 3.1%), average inflation in the eurozone has remained close to the 2% target," Oddo BHF analysts pointed out.

"Through mid-2026, the trend could be somewhat volatile due to base effects in the energy sector," the research firm added.

With annual inflation now seemingly firmly anchored around the 2% target, it is unclear whether these figures will be enough to prompt the European Central Bank (ECB) to move away from its wait-and-see stance, with interest rates currently appearing to suit both hawks and doves.

Given the region's moderate growth, some observers nonetheless believe it is not entirely impossible that the Frankfurt institution could ease rates in December and then again in February.

On the economic front, the eurozone unemployment rate--also due at 11:00 a.m.--is expected to remain stable at around 6.3%.

In London, Brent crude is down 0.3% to around 63.1 USD. The euro remains steady against the greenback, at 1.16 USD.

In the bond market, the 10-year French OAT is trading at 3.48%, while the equivalent German Bund stands at 2.76%.

In French corporate news, Compagnie des Alpes reported a 15.8% rise in group net profit to 107 million euros for the 2024-25 fiscal year, with EBITDA up 16.7% to 409 million euros, "in line with the latest guidance."

TotalEnergies and TES announced they have signed an agreement with Osaka Gas, Toho Gas, and Itochu for the development and operation of the Live Oak project, in which the three Japanese companies will collectively hold a 33.3% stake.

LVMH has announced the appointment of Pietro Beccari as CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, effective January 1, 2026. He will succeed Sidney Toledano, who has decided to step down from operational duties after more than 30 years alongside Bernard Arnault.

Finally, LDC (Lambert Dodard Chancereul) has formed a strategic partnership with the Buchanan family by acquiring a majority stake in Green Label Holdings, a transaction finalized on December 1.