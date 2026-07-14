CAC 40 ends flat as US inflation cools

European markets ended Tuesday's session in the green, despite a geopolitical backdrop that remains tense. The CAC 40 closed flat (+0.03%, at 8,366 points), while the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.19% to 6,283 points. London and Frankfurt also finished higher, up 0.30% and 0.12%, respectively.

Investors welcomed a sharper-than-expected slowdown in US inflation in June. Consumer prices rose 3.5% year over year, down from 4.2% in May, while economists had expected a 3.8% increase. On the month, the price index fell 0.4%, after a 0.5% rise in May, while the consensus had looked for a decline limited to 0.1%.



On the geopolitical front, Donald Trump once again shifted his stance. The US president announced Tuesday on his social network Truth Social that he was abandoning his plan to impose a 20% levy on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, now favoring trade and investment agreements with the Gulf states. 'I have decided to replace the 20% repayment fee owed to the United States with trade and investment agreements that the various Gulf states will conclude with the United States,' he wrote on Truth Social. 'These investments will be massive but, at the same time, extraordinarily beneficial for them and for their future.'



Earnings season also fueled trading, with the first reports from Wall Street's major banks (JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America) kicking off the quarterly releases in the United States. Financial institutions in particular benefited from the renewed volatility triggered by the conflict in the Middle East.



In Paris, EssilorLuxottica (-2.51%) posted one of the CAC 40's biggest declines after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock. The US bank cut its rating to 'neutral' from 'buy' and lowered its price target to €200 from €230, citing intensifying competition in the smart-glasses market as well as less favorable comparisons in the second half.



Le Slip Français, a symbol of made in France in textiles, chose July 14 for its stock market debut, which ended with a gain of 2.03%.



Elsewhere in Europe, Ericsson (-12%) had a tough session after a quarterly release viewed as mixed.



In currency markets, the euro rose 0.44% against the dollar, to $1.1433.