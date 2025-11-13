CAC 40 Extends Its Rally to Uncharted Highs

The Paris Stock Exchange continues its surge, rising 0.5% to 8,285 points after hitting a new all-time record just moments earlier at 8,314 points.

The Parisian index is notably driven by Société Générale (+2.2%), Kering (+2.1%), and Carrefour (+2%). Investors are welcoming the imminent reopening of U.S. federal agencies after nearly six weeks of shutdown.



Indeed, the resolution of the U.S. government shutdown--formalized yesterday by a favorable vote in the House of Representatives and its final enactment by President Donald Trump--has triggered a renewed appetite for risk, accompanied by a shift of investment flows toward European equities at the expense of American stocks, especially technology shares.



This rotation away from tech was also evident on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones gained 0.7% to set new records yesterday, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.3%.



The outperformance of European stock markets has fueled the sense that investors are returning en masse to the Old Continent, following the pattern that drove indices earlier this year during the unveiling of Brussels' joint defense plan and Germany's fiscal stimulus program.



No specific factor seems to be behind the phenomenon, but analysts point out that despite still modest growth, European economic prospects remain "solid," as evidenced by the recent rebound in manufacturing.



Moreover, European equities are reasonably valued, with several segments deeply discounted, in contrast to the U.S. market, which suffers from a hyperconcentration in a few tech giants now considered overvalued.



As for political uncertainty currently affecting countries like France, it appears quite muted compared to the storms that seem to hit Washington almost weekly.

Added to this are the monetary easing measures currently orchestrated by the European Central Bank and the strength of the euro, which boosts returns in the region.



A sign of genuine investor interest: trading in European equities has recently jumped 53% on the OTC Markets platform, accounting for 56% of daily trading volumes.



In a recent study, JPMorgan economists estimated that the eurozone could soon benefit from a "goldilocks" scenario--marked by controlled inflation and moderate but sustainable growth.



Goldman Sachs strategists noted yesterday that, in their view, European equities hold upside potential of 7.1% over the next ten years, combining profit growth and shareholder returns--better than the 6.5% annual yield offered by American stocks.



But these necessary elements may not be sufficient. It is almost always doubt, or even distrust, among international investors regarding the U.S. signature that restores the appeal of European assets.



The Europe/USA battle will, in any case, go down to the wire this year: while the STOXX Europe 600 currently shows a gain of over 15% for 2025, it is still outpaced by the S&P 500, which holds a slight lead with a 16.5% increase in 2025.



On the statistics front, in the third quarter of 2025, the number of unemployed in France (excluding Mayotte), as defined by the International Labour Organization (ILO), rose by 44,000 from the previous quarter, to 2.4 million people, according to data from Insee.



The ILO unemployment rate thus stands at 7.7% of the labor force, virtually stable (+0.1 point) compared to the second quarter, for which the estimate has been very slightly revised upward (+0.1 point).



Meanwhile, according to the first estimate from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the United Kingdom's real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2025 on a sequential basis, after 0.3% growth recorded in the second quarter.



By sector, last quarter's economic growth was driven by increases of 0.2% in services and 0.1% in construction, while industrial production declined by 0.5%.



In the bond market, the 10-year Bund stands at 2.64%, while the equivalent OAT eases by 1 basis point to 3.36%. In London, Brent crude slips 0.2% to $62.5 per barrel. The euro gains 0.2% against the greenback, trading at $1.16.



In French corporate news, L'Oréal announced the successful placement of a bond issue with a total nominal amount of 3 billion euros, with the net proceeds to be used in part to finance the acquisition of Kering Beauté.



Air Liquide reported the successful commissioning of the world's first industrial-scale pilot unit for ammonia cracking, with a conversion capacity of 30 tonnes of ammonia per day into hydrogen, at the port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium.



Bouygues Construction announced that its Swiss subsidiary Losinger Marazzi will build new facilities for public transport, as well as a new building for the emergency services and the cantonal administration of Zug, Switzerland.



Eiffage Immobilier, through its Luxembourg entity Eiffage Real Estate, announced the off-plan sale (VEFA) of 80 affordable housing units to the Ministry of Housing as part of the Idesya project in Belval, in the south of the Grand Duchy.

