The Paris stock exchange continues the upward trend that began earlier this week (+1.3% on both Monday and Tuesday), gaining nearly 1% this morning to hover around 8,230 points, buoyed by Publicis (+2.9%), Legrand (+2.4%), and BNP Paribas (+2%).

The recent progress made in the United States toward resolving the government 'shutdown' enabled the Paris market to halt the downward trend that had persisted since October 27. However, the upcoming economic calendar may prove too sparse to sustain this recovery momentum.

After a recent pause in the rally observed over the past several months, investors appear to be questioning whether the market is facing a crisis of confidence or simply experiencing a brief moment of uncertainty within an otherwise fundamentally bullish trend.

"The end of the shutdown is generally a positive factor for equity markets, as it allows the release of funds distributed by the U.S. Treasury, revives spending among recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and reduces disruptions to air travel," analysts at Jefferies point out.

The imminent reopening of U.S. government agencies will also provide investors with long-awaited economic indicators to assess the strength of economic growth, though these statistics could also trigger another bout of volatility.

Some professionals expect the U.S. Department of Labor to release the September jobs report as early as this Friday, which could not be published at the beginning of October.

If the data confirms recent difficulties in the U.S. labor market, it would support the hypothesis of another Fed rate cut next month. Conversely, stronger figures could undermine the favorable scenario underpinning the recent rise in equities.

One of the main concerns is whether the valuations of American tech giants, particularly those linked to AI, have reached unsustainable levels. This is why yesterday's announcement that Japanese conglomerate SoftBank had sold its entire stake in Nvidia put investors on alert. The chipmaker's stock lost nearly 3% last night following the news.

The key question now is whether buyers still have enough firepower to keep pushing forward. While the high levels reached by Wall Street could trigger profit-taking, these bouts of weakness have so far consistently led to buying on dips--a trend that could be reinforced by the last few, typically strong, months of the year.

The opposing argument is that much of the positive news is already priced in, and buyers may not be able to push stocks much higher.

Bulls have recently shown signs of fatigue, and given current levels and technical supports at play, it would not be unrealistic to think that they might close out positions earlier than expected this year to lock in recent gains.

On the economic data front, after two consecutive months of acceleration, inflation in Germany moderated somewhat in October, mainly due to a drop in energy prices, according to final figures released Wednesday by Destatis, the federal statistics office.

The consumer price index calculated under German standards rose 0.3% month-on-month and 2.3% year-on-year, as previously estimated.

In the bond market, 10-year Bund yields stand at 2.67% (+1 bp), while the 10-year OAT is stable at 3.42%, resulting in a spread of 75 basis points.

In London, Brent crude falls 0.8% to $64.6 a barrel as U.S. oil inventory data is expected this afternoon. The euro remains broadly stable against the dollar, around $1.155.

In French corporate news, LVMH announced that its watches division has taken a minority stake in Swiss manufacturer La Joux-Perret, "a recognized leader in designing and producing some of the world's most sophisticated watch movements."

TotalEnergies has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply Google with a total volume of 1.5 TWh of certified renewable electricity from the 'Montpelier' solar plant located in the U.S. state of Ohio.

Spie announced it has signed an agreement to acquire 89% of Berlin-based PIK, a company employing around 170 people and operating mainly in northern and eastern Germany.

Finally, Imerys announced the launch of a cash tender offer for its EUR600 million bonds bearing interest at 1.5%, maturing on January 15, 2027, and issued on January 17, 2017.

