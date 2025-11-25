The Paris stock exchange is expected to open largely unchanged on Tuesday morning, as, like other global markets, it awaits the release of a series of major economic indicators in the United States. These reports will offer more insight into the health of US economic growth as well as the future direction of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

As of around 8:15 a.m., the December CAC 40 "future" contract was up two points at 7,970, signaling a flat opening.

After recent bouts of weakness, equity markets are hoping to regain momentum, banking on economic data that investors typically favor: figures reassuring about the state of the economy, yet not strong enough to rule out further interest rate cuts.

With the quarterly earnings season now over, the market's attention is set to focus squarely on these indicators. This comes as several Federal Reserve officials have recently highlighted the need for a pause in the monetary policy easing cycle, echoing the increased caution shown by Fed Chair Jerome Powell himself—a stance that has contributed to the recent pullback in equity markets.

The data releases, scheduled for 2:30 p.m., will provide valuable insight into US consumer spending as the year-end approaches. However, investors will be scrutinizing producer price numbers in particular to determine whether inflation remains persistent, which would increase the likelihood that the Fed will hold rates steady in December.

After more than six weeks of shutdown, US federal agencies are now beginning to catch up on the backlog of data publications that has built up since the end of September. This could shift market expectations in the days ahead.

According to the FedWatch tool, traders now estimate the probability of another rate cut at the December 9-10 meeting at over 80%, up from around 50% last week.

The so-called "goldilocks" scenario—solid growth, contained inflation, and falling rates—has become less prevalent in analysts' notes lately. Instead, concerns have shifted to stock valuations for tech giants and fears about the US labor market.

A return to more favorable growth prospects coupled with more moderate inflation could help revive risk appetite as the 2026 fiscal year approaches, encouraging investors to "buy the dips" when stocks pull back—a strategy that had faded from markets in recent weeks.

"I continue to buy when prices fall, because I think the market still has upside potential," said Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone, this morning. "On top of that, seasonality is on my side: historically, when the S&P 500 has already gained at least 10% by the end of the third quarter, it never ends both November and December down," the strategist noted.