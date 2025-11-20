The Paris stock exchange opened sharply higher this morning, climbing as much as 1.3% before giving back some of those gains. The CAC 40 is currently up about 0.7%, trading around 8,010 points, buoyed by BNP Paribas (+5%) and Legrand (+2.7%), but held back notably by the automotive sector, with Stellantis down 1.7% and Renault slipping 1.5%.

Robust results released overnight by Nvidia provided relief to markets that had been questioning valuation levels in the AI sector. The world's largest publicly traded company did not disappoint, posting earnings well above expectations and offering forecasts that also exceeded estimates.

According to analysts, the chipmaker delivered an exceptional quarter, generating a record revenue of $57 billion (USD), up 62% year-on-year. This allowed Nvidia to post a net profit of $31.8 billion (USD) (+59%) and earnings per share of $1.30 (USD), beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 (USD).

The California-based group is forecasting sales of around $65 billion (USD) for the quarter ending in December, with an improved gross margin of 75%, up from 73.6% in the previous quarter.

While these results alone are enough to inspire optimism, CEO Jensen Huang also sought in the post-earnings conference call to temper the recent wave of pessimism surrounding the high valuations of major U.S. tech companies.

"There's been a lot of talk lately about a potential bubble in AI," the company chief reminded participants. "From our privileged vantage point, the reality we observe is very different," he assured.

Dan Ives, star tech analyst at Wedbush Securities, described the quarter as "monstrous," saying it would allow markets to "pop the champagne."

On Wall Street, Nvidia shares were up more than 6% in after-hours trading.

These encouraging developments were widely welcomed by Asian markets, which are highly sensitive to movements in tech stocks. By the end of the session, Tokyo's Nikkei index had gained around 2.6%.

With this positive backdrop, investors are now turning their attention to the week's next major event: the release of U.S. employment figures for September, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Originally slated for Friday, October 3, the Department of Labor's report was postponed due to the partial shutdown of federal agencies.

Once again, market participants will be hoping for numbers that strike a balance: strong enough to rule out a sharp slowdown in growth, but not so strong as to jeopardize expectations of continued monetary easing from the Federal Reserve.

The task is delicate: minutes from the U.S. central bank released last night confirmed a sharp divergence of views among its policy committee members regarding a possible further rate cut next month.

For reference, economists' consensus stands at 50,000 new jobs created in September.

In London, Brent crude is up 0.5%, at $64 (USD) per barrel.

On the bond market, the French 10-year OAT is yielding 3.47%, compared to 2.72% for the equivalent German Bund.

Turning to French corporate news, BNP Paribas announced Thursday it had raised its 2027 CET1 capital ratio target to 13% and launched a EUR1.15 billion share buyback program, two moves that were cheered by investors on the Paris exchange this morning.

Valeo unveiled its Elevate 2028 plan, aiming for continued regular profitability growth, a significant increase in cash generation from 2025, and a return to revenue growth by 2027.

Getlink slipped nearly 2% after the UK's Valuation Office Agency (VOA) announced plans to increase the taxable value used to calculate business rates for its Eurotunnel subsidiary by nearly 200%.

Finally, Edenred announced Thursday it will integrate Tesla's supercharger network into its rapid charging offering for managers of electric and hybrid vehicle fleets in Europe.