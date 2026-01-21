European markets stabilized shortly after opening, following several consecutive declines triggered by heightened tensions between Europe and the United States.

The CAC 40, for instance, is inching up by just 0.02% to 8,064 points, after recording seven straight losses for a total drop of 3.58%. The last time such a downward streak occurred was at the end of February 2022, during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The hot topic remains Greenland, amid Donald Trump's expansionist ambitions. Since the reciprocal threats of tariff increases between the United States and Europe, France has called for a NATO exercise in the autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, an exercise it is ready to participate in.



The American response is expected soon, given the reactivity of the U.S. President. Donald Trump is likely to seize the opportunity of his arrival at the Davos Economic Forum to reignite tensions. His arrival is delayed by three hours after he was forced to switch planes due to a technical incident shortly after takeoff.



On the European Central Bank front, Christine Lagarde, speaking on RTL, stated that a profound overhaul of the European economy is needed to cope with "the curtain rising on a new world order."



On the macroeconomic front, investors will be monitoring U.S. pending home sales at 4 p.m. The rest of the week will be busier, mainly with the final U.S. GDP data for the third quarter, statistics on household spending and income, also in the United States, as well as consumer sentiment. In the bond market, yields on 10-year government bonds in Germany, France, and the U.S. are easing slightly after their sharp rise in recent days.



On the currency front, the euro is slipping slightly against the greenback (-0.11%), trading at 1.1712 dollars.



Gold and silver continue their upward trend, buoyed by their status as safe-haven assets. An ounce of gold is at 4,854 dollars, and silver is just above 95 dollars.



In terms of stocks, the newsflow is particularly rich in Europe. The automotive sector is rebounding on bargain buying after a sharp pullback in recent days due to U.S. tariff threats.



Alstom is in positive territory (+1.33%) after posting a 5.9% increase in revenue, reaching 4.792 billion euros in the third quarter of 2025-2026. The group also confirmed its outlook for the current fiscal year and its medium-term ambitions.



Atos is surging with a gain of 9.73%. The group unveiled preliminary figures for the full 2025 fiscal year, with estimated revenues of 8.001 billion euros, in line with its annual target. The digital services company also highlighted significant progress in executing the Genesis plan.



Conversely, Danone is suffering heavy losses (-6.63%). Over the past 72 hours, research firms have heavily commented on falling birth rates in China, which will hamper the sector's growth in the future. Jefferies and Deutsche Bank have both sounded the alarm. This morning, Bank of America reiterated its underperform rating, trimming its target price slightly from 70 to 69 euros.



In Europe, Burberry stands out (+5.54%) after posting slightly better-than-expected quarterly results. "We will slightly revise our estimates upwards as a result, and the encouraging improvement observed in mainland China could provide fresh support to the luxury sector as a whole," notes Alphavalue analyst Jie Zhang. As a result, LVMH and Hermès are both advancing in the wake of the British group this morning.