Published on 12/10/2025 at 02:35 am EST - Modified on 12/10/2025 at 02:44 am EST

The Paris stock exchange is expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday, continuing the horizontal consolidation seen in recent sessions, as markets remain virtually at a standstill just hours before the highly anticipated strategic announcements from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

As of 8:15 a.m., the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index--December delivery--was down 25 points at 8,033.5, suggesting a negative start to the trading day.

Investors are likely to remain reluctant to take strong positions ahead of what is set to be the third Fed rate cut in three months, marking a new phase in the institution's monetary easing cycle, which has been a major driver of the equity market rally over the past six months.

In this climate of caution, the CAC 40 recorded its tenth consecutive session of stagnation yesterday, still trapped in the corridor between 8,050 and 8,150 points, where the Paris index has been confined since November 25.

In New York, U.S. equity markets also ended Tuesday without clear direction, with declines ranging from 0.4% to 0.1% for the Dow Jones and S&P 500, while the Nasdaq managed a minimal gain of around 0.1%.

According to analysts, this pause does not necessarily signal a loss of upward momentum, but rather logical profit-taking after a rapid advance led by technology, consumer, and semiconductor sectors, which pushed Wall Street to record levels this autumn.

"Market conditions on the eve of an FOMC meeting are never very lively," notes Michael Brown, strategist at Pepperstone.

"Those preceding the December meeting, as everyone starts preparing for the year-end holidays, are even less so," he adds.

Despite this consolidation, the overall picture remains reassuring, with sellers staying selective rather than aggressive--a sign that investors are not abandoning the market, but are instead shifting portfolios towards more defensive sectors like healthcare or undervalued stocks, a typical risk-reduction strategy ahead of the Fed meeting.

The U.S. central bank's statement, expected at 8:00 p.m., will be accompanied by its latest economic projections and followed by a press conference from its chairman, Jerome Powell.

Given the persistent differences of opinion within its board in recent months, investors expect a "restrictive" rate cut--one motivated more by caution in light of the recent deterioration in the labor market than by any urgent need to support U.S. growth, which remains solid.

Many observers also expect Powell to try to temper expectations of further rapid rate cuts in the coming year, in contrast to the three consecutive easings since September.

While tonight's expected rate cut may be the last for a while, it seems likely that Powell will avoid unsettling financial markets, and that his remarks will be sufficiently measured and considerate to maintain investor confidence after a stock market year that has so far proven highly rewarding.

"If the Fed sends a more accommodative signal than anticipated, the market could quickly regain momentum and retest its historic highs," notes Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com.

"Conversely, if his tone is too cautious, the S&P 500 risks continuing its gentle consolidation as it waits for new catalysts," she warns.

© 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.