CAC 40 hovers near 8,400, Hormuz stirs fresh volatility

European stock markets ended Wednesday's session mixed, still watching for progress in geopolitical talks between the United States and Iran aimed at sealing a deal. After three straight sessions in the red, the CAC 40 rebounded 0.54% to 8,385.49 points. By contrast, the Euro Stoxx 50 slipped 0.26% to 6,214.51 points. Frankfurt lost 0.71%. London and Amsterdam gained 0.25% and 0.11%, respectively.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/24/2026 at 11:54 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Wall Street, indexes are bouncing back. The Dow Jones is up 1.12% as of around 5:45 p.m.



The memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the United States to end the war is "America's declaration of defeat," said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, head of Iran's negotiating team, on Wednesday at a conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, broadcast on Iranian television.



Technical talks between Washington and Tehran will resume "next week," Pakistan announced today, as it takes on the role of mediator in the discussions.



What next for Hormuz?



In addition, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed Tuesday upon arriving in Abu Dhabi that Washington will not accept any tolls or fees on the Strait of Hormuz. He was echoing Donald Trump's comments. The U.S. president wrote on the Truth Social platform that "Iran has informed the United States that, despite the contrary information spread by the lying, disruptive media, there are no tolls, no insurance fees and no other charges of any kind being asked or collected by Iran on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz." He threatened to end the negotiations otherwise.



At the same time, Oman and Iran want to focus on the costs tied to the future management of this strategic passage, which Tehran locked down during the war.



Oil slides sharply



Trump also said yesterday that the unfreezing of Iranian assets would be placed under U.S. control and directed toward buying food and medical supplies exclusively from the United States. "The money and/or the sanctions the U.S. Treasury is lifting are being held in escrow, controlled by the United States, and will be used to purchase food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including corn, wheat and soybeans produced by our great American farmers," he said on Truth Social.



For its part, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN agency responsible for maritime safety, announced the day before the start of implementation of the evacuation plan for "more than 11,000 seafarers still stranded in the Gulf region," due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz at the start of the war in the Middle East.



Against this backdrop, oil prices are extending their drop. As of around 5:45 p.m., Brent is down 4.05% at $73.88. WTI is off 4.15% at $70.13.



KNDS, a new market entrant



In corporate news, KNDS announced its intention to pursue an IPO on Euronext Paris and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, in a transaction covering up to 20% of its share capital held by its current shareholders. The deal will be entirely secondary and will not include the issuance of new shares. For 2026, the European land-defense specialist is targeting revenue growth of around 30% and EBIT of around 12%, excluding IPO-related costs. Over the medium term, the group is aiming for annual revenue of €11bn to €12bn and an EBIT margin between 14% and 15%.



Another defense name, Germany's Rheinmetall, plunged 18.98%, the biggest drop in the DAX 40. The stock sank on press reports suggesting a possible abandonment of the project to build six F126 frigates, estimated at €12.8bn. "Rheinmetall was seen as a front-runner to win the contract [...], with Dutch shipbuilder Damen, the program's current prime contractor, piling up delays," AlphaValue analysts said this morning.



Pernod Ricard (+2.73%) posted one of the strongest gains in the CAC 40. The renewed optimism lifting the wine and spirits group follows encouraging data from research firm Nielsen. It shows activity trends improved slightly in June in the U.S. alcohol market. After a 0.9% decline in May, sales are expected to contract by just 0.1% in the United States in the month now ending.



In addition, EssilorLuxottica (+0.27%) finished higher within Paris's flagship index after falling as much as 4% around lunchtime. The Franco-Italian eyewear group was weighed down by cautious analyst calls a little more than a month ahead of its half-year results. In a note released overnight, Jefferies teams said they cut their target on the stock from €300 to €250 after trimming their 2026 growth forecasts, citing the macroeconomic backdrop and a slowdown in adoption of AI-connected glasses. For their part, Deutsche Bank analysts said they lowered their target from €183 to €181, also striking a cautious tone ahead of the second-quarter results release.



Tomorrow at 2:30 p.m., investors will get the May U.S. inflation figures.