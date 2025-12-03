The Paris stock exchange is expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday as investors anticipate a slew of economic indicators scheduled for release throughout the day and by the end of the week, with just over a week to go before the crucial decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on its interest rates.

Around 8:05 am, the December "future" contract on the CAC 40 was up by 9.5 points at 8,095.5 points, suggesting a modest rebound after two consecutive sessions of decline that had pulled the benchmark index below the 8,100-point threshold.

After being deprived of economic statistics for more than a month and a half due to the "shutdown" that affected U.S. federal agencies, investors will be closely scrutinizing the wave of data set to be published today and in the coming days.

These will be the last indicators ahead of the next Fed meeting, which will convene starting next Tuesday before announcing its monetary policy decisions on Wednesday, December 10.

With no official data from the Department of Labor due to the closure of Washington's agencies, the most significant release of the day may be the monthly ADP survey on private-sector employment in the United States, which is expected to show weak job creation--around 5,000 positions--for November.

The human resources consulting firm had highlighted a rebound in private-sector job creation in October (+42,000 after -32,000 in September), but the trend has appeared moderate for several months now.

"Companies are laying off few employees but are adjusting the actual working hours," explain economists from Oddo BHF. "They are especially cautious about new hires, and the use of AI seems to be leading them to limit the recruitment of recent graduates," they note.

The ISM services index, due at 4:00 pm, will also be closely watched after Monday's disappointing ISM report in the services sector, which rekindled fears of "stagflation" by highlighting both a contraction in output and a rise in factory gate prices.

Other indicators are set to be released by the end of the week, but it is above all U.S. inflation, as measured by the PCE index--the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of price dynamics--that will be in the market's crosshairs this Friday.

Investors hope that all these figures will help reinforce the prospect of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, their favored scenario, and a continued monetary easing across the Atlantic.

Currently, the markets are pricing in a probability of over 89% for another rate cut in a week, according to CME Group's FedWatch barometer, meaning any disappointment could be harshly punished.

Futures contracts currently point to a higher opening on Wall Street, which began a technical rebound on Tuesday, buoyed by bargain-hunting in the semiconductor sector.

Numerous indicators are also expected on the Old Continent, notably the latest producer price figures and the final readings of the PMI indices in the services sector, which remains the main driver of growth in the eurozone for now.

According to preliminary estimates, growth strengthened last month in the monetary bloc, with the PMI rising by 0.1 point to 53.1. The normalization trend in Germany was offset by a surge in the French PMI, which last month crossed the crucial 50-point threshold for the first time despite a challenging political and budgetary context.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who is scheduled to speak from 2:30 pm before the European Parliament in Brussels, may also provide new insights regarding the economic outlook and the future path of interest rates.