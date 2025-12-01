The Paris stock exchange is expected to open slightly lower on Monday morning, as investors appear keen to take a breather after last week's sharp rebound, which saw the CAC 40 index notch up four consecutive sessions of gains.

Around 8:05 a.m., the "future" contract on the Parisian benchmark index was down 37 points, signaling a cautious start to the first trading session of December.

After a turbulent November, which failed to live up to its reputation as a favorable period for global markets, the question remains whether investors will be able to sustain the strong rebound that began around ten days ago.

The CAC 40 gained more than 1.7% last week, but this flattering figure masks a more mixed performance for the entire month of November, which ultimately ended flat overall.

Concerns over the Federal Reserve's monetary policy and the lofty valuations reached by major U.S. tech giants triggered a bout of consolidation in global equity markets midway through last month--a correction that was ultimately short-lived.

Recent days have brought a marked improvement, with the Dow Jones rising over 3% during the Thanksgiving-shortened week, accompanied by a nearly 5% weekly gain for the Nasdaq.

In Paris, the CAC 40 now sits just over 2% below its all-time high of 8,314.2 points, set about two weeks ago.

"This seems to confirm our view that the early November consolidation was mainly a healthy pause after the strong performances in September and October, rather than a change in trend, especially since data still indicate that the global economy is resilient," commented Xavier Chapard, strategist at LBPAM.

Optimism fueled by hopes of another Fed rate cut in December--considered likely by 87% of traders according to the FedWatch tool--and the possibility of a peace deal in Ukraine, a plan reportedly making "progress" according to Washington, could well help extend the ongoing rally.

Another encouraging sign: the upward trajectory of equity markets appears to have become much less dependent on the AI theme, as illustrated by the recent weakness in Nvidia, which did not prevent Wall Street from rebounding thanks to a renewed interest in healthcare stocks that had underperformed since the start of the year.

The less concentrated nature of the market's gains is generally good news: it means a broader range of opportunities is now available to investors, allowing them to diversify their portfolios without relying solely on the performance of AI specialists.

While valuations have become more attractive and market sentiment remains robust, the prospect of another rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week is clearly the main locomotive driving the bull train.

"For markets to stay upbeat, we'll need to see Fed rate cuts, better control of inflation, and no significant deterioration in the economy," warns Scott Chronert, Citi's star strategist.

"In short, the soft landing scenario will have to remain intact," he emphasizes.

A "Santa Claus rally" cannot be ruled out either: December is traditionally a favorable month for the S&P 500, which averages gains between 1.4% and 1.5% over the period, according to data from the Stock Trader's Almanac.

Beyond this potential seasonal effect, some market participants who felt they missed out on bargains during the recent market weakness may be tempted to snap up stocks at attractive prices.

On the data front, investors are preparing for a relatively busy week of statistics, with particular attention on the U.S. ISM manufacturing index due this afternoon, followed by the services component on Wednesday--two reports expected to confirm the robust health of the American economy.

On Friday, a preliminary reading of the University of Michigan's December survey will provide fresh insight into household confidence ahead of the year-end shopping season, with consumer sentiment expected to rise to 54 from 51 last month.

The release of the PCE index for September--which should have been published in October had a government shutdown not suddenly hit federal agencies--could also reignite debate over the timing of future Fed rate cuts.

In Europe, inflation will take center stage this week: following preliminary estimates released last week in Germany and France, the eurozone will unveil its flash inflation data for November on Tuesday, figures that could again help gauge how much room the European Central Bank (ECB) has to maneuver on rates--though the Frankfurt institution currently considers itself "well positioned."