CAC 40: investors urged to be cautious at the start of a high-risk week

The Paris stock market is expected to open slightly lower on Monday morning, in a market that could well show some nervousness at the start of a high-risk week that will be dominated mainly by the eagerly awaited results of AI giant Nvidia, but also by the resumption of macroeconomic publications in the United States.



At around 8:10 a.m., the CAC 40 index futures contract for November delivery was down 21.5 points to 8,152.5 points, suggesting a slight decline at the start of the week.



At the end of a volatile and tense week, the Paris market managed to close Friday with a rather flattering weekly gain of 2.7%, supported by a return to banking, luxury goods, and healthcare stocks, as well as some bargain hunting on long-neglected stocks (Ubisoft, Imerys, emeis, etc.).



The hardest part now will be to maintain this positive momentum, as the coming week will be decisive for the equity markets, with a series of potentially crucial events that could either allay current fears or, on the contrary, sow further doubt in the minds of investors.



In terms of importance, the most crucial day will probably be Wednesday, when Nvidia will publish its quarterly results, which will reveal whether the processor manufacturer is able to continue its past success and fuel its hyper-growth through the marketing of its latest products.



Expectations are particularly high for the American group, which has a habit of exceeding forecasts and systematically revising its targets upwards when announcing its results.



Given the strong demand for its GB200/GB300 generative AI systems and HGX platform, the Californian giant is once again expected to report revenue two to three billion dollars higher than consensus forecasts, but analysts are particularly keen to see whether its outlook points to an acceleration in its hypergrowth.



After a 41% rise in its share price over the last six months and a valuation that now exceeds $4.6 trillion, the world's largest market capitalization seems to have little room for error, and a disappointing release, even if deemed unlikely by experts, could trigger panic in the markets by seriously calling into question the high valuations of the US technology sector.



Nvidia's results will not be the only ones to attract investors' attention this week on the other side of the Atlantic, as the quarterly performances of major retailers Walmart, Home Depot, and Target will provide an assessment of the health of US household consumption, a key driver of the country's growth.



After a month and a half of waiting, market participants will also learn on Thursday about the employment report for September, which the Department of Labor should have released on October 3, but whose publication was thwarted by the sudden shutdown that hit federal agencies.



As proof that public services are gradually restarting across the country, US trade balance figures are also on the agenda for the coming days, with publication scheduled for Wednesday.



In addition, the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting, due to be released on Wednesday evening, will provide some interesting insights into the thinking of the US central bank's policy committee following the very cautious comments made last week by several of its governors on the need for continued monetary easing.



In Europe, the release of the flash PMI activity indices for November will undoubtedly be the most closely watched event on Friday, with hopes that these surveys will confirm the slight upturn that seems to have been taking place in the Old Continent's growth for some time now.