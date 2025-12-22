The Paris stock exchange is expected to open with limited gains this Monday as the markets open, as investors catch their breath just three days before Christmas and after a favorable run for risky assets, buoyed by renewed hopes for continued interest rate cuts in the United States.



As of 8:05 a.m., the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index – now rolled over to the January expiry – is down 0.6% at 8,155.5 points, signaling a session likely to start without any clear direction.



Many market participants have already left for the holidays, and major European stock exchanges will close for the long Christmas weekend starting at noon on Wednesday, which means trading volumes are expected to remain very low.



With the Christmas holidays also leading to a partial closure of Wall Street, global markets are set to slow down this week and remain within narrow trading ranges, promising little excitement.



Equity markets have recently benefited from signs of slowing US inflation, which has strengthened expectations for the Federal Reserve to maintain its accommodative monetary policy.



While the S&P 500 posted only symbolic gains last week (+0.1%), the benchmark index for US fund managers is now less than 1% from its all-time high set on December 11.



According to technical analysts, breaking through the 6,901 mark could pave the way for a test of the 7,000 level, a "round" figure that could be targeted by December 31 to end the year on a high note, with a gain close to 20%.



The ongoing rate-cutting cycle in the United States and growing optimism regarding the ECB also allowed the CAC to finish last week on a positive note (+1%) and move to within less than 2% of its all-time high set on Thursday, November 13.



The situation is becoming more concerning in bond markets, however, which have returned to their worst levels of the year following the latest rate hike by the Bank of Japan. This has pushed the yield on 10-year Bunds above 2.9% (+5.4 basis points) and the yield on OATs to 6.6% (+4.8 points).



Yields are also rising worryingly in the United States, where the 10-year note is back up to 4.15%.



Gold, meanwhile, is up 1.4% at $4,447.4, setting a new peak – an unusual situation given that equity markets are at record highs and the precious metal is traditionally seen as a safe haven.





