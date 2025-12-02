CAC 40: loses a little more ground despite support from banks

As yesterday (-0.3%), the Paris Stock Exchange ended the session with a limited decline (-0.28%) to 8,074 points, despite strong support from banks, with Société Générale and BNP Paribas up 2.2% and Crédit Agricole up 1.6%.

The Paris index was held back by Edenred (-3%), Pernod Ricard (-1.9%) and Dassault Systèmes (-1.8%).

The momentum is more favorable on the Euro Stoxx 50 (+0.4%) and even across the Atlantic, where the Nasdaq (+0.5%) is outperforming the Dow Jones (+0.4%) and the S&P 500 (+0.2%).



According to Danske Bank, "the markets are simply entering a wait-and-see phase as they await the avalanche of statistics expected in the coming days, which had been delayed due to the shutdown."



On the statistics front, at 11 a.m. investors learned of the eurozone inflation figures for November, which somewhat defied forecasts: "prices rose to +2.2% in November, after 2.1% in October."

Core inflation, which excludes volatile prices, remained stable at 2.4%, but is not falling despite the drop in fuel and oil prices.

This is nothing to worry about, according to analysts at Oddo BHF: "According to national data already released (Germany: 2.6%, France: 0.8%, Italy: 1.1%, Spain: 3.1%), average inflation in the eurozone has remained very close to the 2% target."



"Until mid-2026, the profile could be somewhat disrupted due to base effects in the energy sector," adds the research firm.



With annual inflation now firmly anchored around its 2% target, it is not certain that these figures will be enough to persuade the European Central Bank (ECB) to abandon its wait-and-see stance, with interest rates currently seeming to suit both hawks and doves.



However, given the moderate growth currently characterizing the region, some observers believe that it is not entirely impossible that the Frankfurt-based institution will ease its rates in December and then again in February.



For its part, the unemployment rate in the eurozone remained stable at around 6.3%.



In London, Brent crude fell 0.7% to around $62.8, while WTI crude fell 0.7% to around $59.1.

The euro remained stable against the greenback at $1.16.



In the bond market, the US 2035 T-Bond fell slightly to 4.102% (+0.5 points), while the 30-year bond rose +1.2 points to 4.758%. In Europe, the 10-year OAT rose +2 pts to 3.502% compared with 2.756% for a Bund with the same maturity (+0.7 pts).



In French corporate news, Compagnie des Alpes reported a 15.8% increase in net income attributable to the group to €107 million for its 2024-2025 financial year, and a 16.7% increase in gross operating surplus (GOS) to €409 million, "in line with the latest indications"



TotalEnergies and TES have announced that they have signed an agreement with Osaka Gas, Toho Gas, and Itochu for the development and operation of the Live Oak project, in which the three Japanese companies will together hold a total stake of 33.3%.

In addition, TotalEnergies reports that the partners in the Mozambique LNG project have unanimously decided to provide additional equity to replace the contributions from UKEF and Atradius, representing a total of approximately 10% of external financing.



BNP Paribas announces that it is joining a consortium now comprising ten European banks to develop a euro-backed stablecoin.



LVMH announces the appointment of Pietro Beccari as CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, effective January 1, 2026, succeeding Sidney Toledano, who has decided to step down from his operational duties after more than thirty years alongside Bernard Arnault.