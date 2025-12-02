The Paris stock exchange is expected to open cautiously on Tuesday, as investors remain prudent ahead of the release of the latest eurozone inflation figures, scheduled for later in the morning.

As of 8:05 a.m., the CAC 40 futures contract for December delivery was down five points at 8,095.5, reflecting uncertainty about the market's direction following Monday's decline.

Yesterday, the Paris market ended the first session of December down 0.3% at 8,097 points, weighed down by Airbus, which dropped nearly 6% at the close after a software issue emerged on its A320 aircraft.

Wall Street also opened the final month of the year--traditionally one of the most favorable for equities--on a downbeat note, with losses ranging from 0.9% for the Dow Jones to 0.4% for the Nasdaq at the closing bell.

Futures on New York indices suggest another lower opening for U.S. markets today, with projected declines currently between 0.1% and 0.2%.

Analysts remain unconcerned, viewing this minor pause as a logical "breather" after the recent rebound in indices.

"I think it's simply a brief pause for breath," says Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone.

"The S&P 500, for example, posted its strongest weekly gain since last May last week and had just completed five consecutive sessions of gains, a first since mid-September," he notes.

"A brief pause after such a surge is therefore unsurprising, and really nothing to worry about," the strategist adds.

A similar view is echoed by Danske Bank's market team in their morning update.

"Markets are simply entering a 'wait-and-see' phase ahead of the avalanche of economic data expected in the coming days, which had been delayed due to the shutdown," the Danish bank points out.

As investors await a wave of indicators from across the Atlantic later this week--including the ADP private employment report, ISM services index, and the PCE inflation gauge--they will turn their attention at 11:00 a.m. to eurozone inflation data for November, which is expected to remain unchanged from October.

On an annual basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is forecast to come in at 2.1% for last month, mirroring the previous month's figure.

"According to national data already released (Germany: 2.6%, France: 0.8%, Italy: 1.1%, Spain: 3.1%), average inflation in the eurozone has remained very close to the 2% target," recall analysts at Oddo BHF.

"Through the middle of 2026, the inflation profile could be somewhat volatile due to base effects in the energy sector," the research firm adds.

With annual inflation now firmly anchored around the 2% target, it remains uncertain whether these figures will be enough to prompt the European Central Bank (ECB) to move away from its current wait-and-see stance, with interest rates currently appearing suitable for both hawks and doves.

Given the region's current moderate growth, some observers nonetheless believe it is not entirely out of the question for the Frankfurt institution to ease rates in December and again in February.

On the economic front, the eurozone unemployment rate--also due at 11:00 a.m.--is expected to have held steady at 6.3% in October.