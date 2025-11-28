The Paris stock exchange is once again expected to open without much movement on Friday, closing out a week that should still deliver comfortable gains, even as the positive momentum appears to be waning during the long Thanksgiving weekend.

As of 8:15 a.m., the December futures contract on the CAC 40 was up 17 points at 8,121.5, pointing to a modest rise following Thursday's already symbolic uptick.

With New York closed for the holiday, the Paris index ended yesterday with a negligible gain of less than 0.1%, closing at 8,099 points after an exceptionally quiet session marked by thin trading volumes of just EUR1.2 billion. The earnings season has now passed, and no major economic indicators were scheduled.

At current levels, the benchmark index has now erased more than half of the losses incurred during its recent consolidation phase, which stretched from October 21 to November 24.

After Thursday's particularly lackluster session, today's trend is expected to remain subdued in the absence of any real catalysts during this shortened week on Wall Street.

Nevertheless, the Paris market is on track for a weekly gain of around 1.5%, buoyed by the increasingly clear prospect of a US rate cut next month and a seasonally favorable period that typically supports equities at year-end.

The partial reopening of US markets, following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, is also expected to discourage risk-taking. Wall Street will only open for a half-session this Friday, known as "Black Friday," a day of major retail promotions that marks the start of the holiday shopping season in the United States.

According to index futures, the New York Stock Exchange should open slightly higher, though trading is once again expected to remain subdued in the absence of any economic data releases.

However, investors may turn their attention to the retail sector, traditionally the big winner on Black Friday, which generally serves as a barometer for gauging consumer health ahead of Christmas.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts a record 186.9 million Americans will shop over the Thanksgiving weekend this year, including Cyber Monday, which has extended the shopping period in recent years.

This would represent a 1.6% increase compared to last year's record 183.4 million shoppers.

On the data front, investors will be watching for fresh developments on inflation in Europe, with the session set to feature, among other releases, the first estimate of German inflation for November, scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

