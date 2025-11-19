The Paris stock exchange slipped 0.3% this morning, hovering around 7,940 points, weighed down by Kering (-3.4%), Orange (-1.7%), and Bouygues (-1.3%).

Markets continue to hold their breath ahead of Nvidia's pivotal quarterly results, due out this evening. Participants appear to have resigned themselves to the idea that this presentation will not serve as the catalyst many had hoped for to set stock indices back on a solid upward track.

Certainly, the chipmaker has a habit of outperforming analysts' forecasts and almost systematically raising its targets, but many observers worry that even strong performances may not be enough to reassure markets. Investors seem less concerned about the order books of sector specialists than about the sustainability of the enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence.

Indeed, Nvidia's recent earnings releases have resulted in share price declines on Wall Street three times out of the last five quarters.

The Californian group's financials could also highlight the overvaluation of major tech stocks and prompt investors to rotate into more neglected market segments--an idea that has been gaining traction among investors in recent weeks.

DWS points out that since the launch of ChatGPT at the end of 2022, just 41 AI-related stocks have accounted for 75% of the S&P 500's gains.

"The speculative element of U.S. tech stocks is, frankly, very high," warns Thomas Schüßler, co-head of global equity management at DWS.

"Speculation in itself is not really a problem, but when it becomes ubiquitous, the risk of setbacks rises significantly," he cautions.

Jacob Falkencrone, head of investment strategy at Saxo, adds that "any prudent investor must consider AI as a long-term theme, not merely a short-term trading opportunity."

Given the lofty valuations of Nvidia and the "Magnificent Seven," markets could indeed face trouble if expectations are not met.

Under these circumstances, participants fear the downward movement that began earlier this week could intensify, as evidenced by the deterioration of certain technical indicators.

Yesterday, 39 out of 40 CAC 40 components ended in the red, once again dragging the Paris index below the psychological threshold of 8,000 points.

On Monday, the S&P 500--fund managers' benchmark index--fell below its 50-day moving average for the first time in five months, and some technical analysts now recommend monitoring a potential break below the 6,560-point support, which matches the September and October lows.

While Wall Street managed to avoid a full-blown correction last night thanks to some bargain hunting in the afternoon, selling pressure remained unrelenting on the tech giants, which collectively posted losses exceeding -2% throughout the session.

Ultimately, the S&P 500 limited its decline to 0.8% at 6,617 points, nevertheless marking its lowest closing level since October 10--erasing more than a month of gains.

On the data front, markets will closely watch tomorrow's U.S. employment figures. In the meantime, they noted this morning that the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.6% year-on-year in October 2025, an annual rate down 0.2 points from September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In London, Brent crude slipped 0.3% to around $64.6 per barrel. Gold rose 0.8% to approximately $4,100 an ounce. The euro held steady against the dollar at $1.157.

In the bond market, yields remained stable, with the French 10-year OAT at 3.45% and the equivalent German Bund at 2.70%, resulting in a 75 basis point spread.

In French corporate news, Amundi announced it had acquired a 4.64% stake in ICG as part of a structured transaction, in line with the long-term strategic and capital partnership unveiled between the asset manager and ICG the previous day.

In an update on its outlook, Interparfums said it expects to generate sales of around EUR890 million at current exchange rates (EUR900 million at constant rates) in 2025, and is not providing any forecasts for the following year.

Finally, Airbus announced Wednesday that Silk Way West Airlines had placed a firm order for two additional A350F aircraft, bringing to four the total number of this cargo version of its long-haul jet now expected by the Baku (Azerbaijan)-based carrier.