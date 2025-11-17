The Paris stock exchange began the week with a marginal 0.2% decline, hovering around 8,150 points, weighed down by losses in the luxury sector, notably with Kering dropping 1.7% and LVMH falling 1.5%.

This week's market narrative will be dominated by the highly anticipated earnings release from AI giant Nvidia, alongside the resumption of key macroeconomic publications in the United States.

After a volatile and tense previous week, the Paris market managed to close last Friday with an impressive 2.7% weekly gain. This performance was buoyed by renewed interest in banking, luxury, and healthcare stocks, as well as bargain hunting in long-neglected names such as Ubisoft, Imerys, and emeis.

The real challenge now will be to sustain this positive momentum as the week ahead promises to be decisive for equity markets, with a series of potentially pivotal events that could either allay current investor concerns or, conversely, sow further doubt.

Arguably, the most crucial day will be Wednesday, when Nvidia is set to publish its quarterly results. The report will reveal whether the processor manufacturer can maintain its track record of success and continue its rapid growth, fueled by the rollout of its latest products.

Expectations are particularly high for the American group, which routinely surpasses forecasts and raises its guidance during earnings announcements. Given the strong demand for its generative AI systems GB200/GB300 and its HGX platform, the California-based giant is once again expected to post revenue two to three billion dollars above consensus estimates. However, analysts are especially keen to see whether Nvidia's outlook will signal an acceleration in its already impressive growth trajectory.

Following a 41% surge in its share price over the past six months and with a market capitalization now exceeding $4.6 trillion, the world's largest listed company has little room for error. A disappointing report--though considered unlikely by experts--could spark panic in the markets and cast serious doubt on the lofty valuations of the American tech sector.

Nvidia's results are not the only ones drawing investor attention this week across the Atlantic. Quarterly performances from major retailers Walmart, Home Depot, and Target will provide valuable insight into the health of US consumer spending, a key driver of the country's economic growth.

After a month and a half of waiting, market participants will also finally receive the September jobs report from the Department of Labor this Thursday. The release, originally scheduled for October 3, had been delayed by the abrupt federal government shutdown.

Signaling a gradual restart of public services in the US, data on the country's trade balance are also on this week's agenda, with a publication set for Wednesday.

Additionally, the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, due Wednesday evening, will offer some insight into the thinking of the central bank's strategic committee, following last week's cautious statements from several Fed governors regarding the need for continued monetary easing.

In Europe, all eyes will be on the release of preliminary November PMI activity indices on Friday, with hopes that these surveys will confirm the slight uptick recently observed in the continent's growth.

On the bond market, 10-year German Bund yields stand at 2.70%, while the equivalent French OAT is at 3.44%. In London, Brent crude slips 0.4% to $64 a barrel. Gold remains steady around $4,080 an ounce, and the euro is down 0.2% against the US dollar, trading at $1.16.

In French corporate news, TotalEnergies announced on Monday that it will acquire a 50% stake in a portfolio of electricity production assets currently held by EPH, the Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's energy group, aiming to create an integrated gas and electricity player in Europe.

Amundi reported reaching a preliminary agreement with Société Générale to renew their long-term partnership in the distribution of investment solutions and securities services.

Meanwhile, Société Générale's board of directors has approved a new exceptional capital distribution, launching an additional EUR1 billion share buyback program for cancellation purposes.